side by side memes of the Love Is Blind reunion reactions
Source: Twitter

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Live Reunion Runs Late — and Fans Were Not Happy

'The Love Is Blind' Season 4 live reunion got off to a rocky start — and was delayed 15 minutes. As expected, fans had the best reactions on Twitter.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Apr. 16 2023, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

You know what they say about live television — expect the unexpected.

Well, Love Is Blind fans were definitely surprised when the Season 4 reunion did not start on time. While some were convinced that Netflix crashed due to the number of people hopping on to watch the reality dating show, the streaming platform revealed that it was just running a bit behind.

"Love is ... late," Netflix tweeted, updating fans that the reunion would start 15 minutes later than expected (it definitely started way later than 15 minutes FYI).

As expected, fans had the best reactions to the delay on Twitter, with many sharing some hilarious memes about the first Love Is Blind live reunion faux pas.

Fans were not happy about the Love Is Blind live reunion delay — and they have the memes to prove it.

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

Why is this happening?

Who knew AOC was a fan of 'Love Is Blind?'

But we agree. Lucia could definitely fix this.

Does this mean we won't be able to watch 'Succession' on time?

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

This delay was a big issue for fans of Succession.

Speaking of 'Succession'...

Tom is every Netflix exec.

LET US IN!

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

We can only imagine what is happening at Netflix headquarters.

Live television is overrated.

Seriously overrated.

Netflix has some explaining to do.

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

Tiffany falling asleep in the pods is the perfect representation of Netflix's live reunion disaster.

Some people were blessed to get into the waiting room.

At least there is music.

'Love Is Blind' fans were having flashbacks to 2020.

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

Waiting... and waiting... and waiting.

Hulu also jumped into the conversation.

Insert side-eye emoji here.

"This should be a day of no surprises." – Brett Brown

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

We KNOW Brett was not happy about this delay.

The 'Jersey Shore' x 'LIB' crossover we didn't know we needed.

Deep sigh.

About to storm Netflix headquarters.

love is blind late reactions
Source: Twitter

Who's with us?

Mystery solved.

We can see very clearly that the reunion is not working.

Netflix better not get rid of password sharing now.

love is blind late memes
Source: Twitter

It's the least they can do.

How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start?

"Forever... and ever."

Which was slower?

love is blind late memes
Source: Twitter

Long story short: someone's getting fired.

When all else fails...

Blame Shelby.

