Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Twitter Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Live Reunion Runs Late — and Fans Were Not Happy 'The Love Is Blind' Season 4 live reunion got off to a rocky start — and was delayed 15 minutes. As expected, fans had the best reactions on Twitter. By Anna Quintana Apr. 16 2023, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

You know what they say about live television — expect the unexpected. Well, Love Is Blind fans were definitely surprised when the Season 4 reunion did not start on time. While some were convinced that Netflix crashed due to the number of people hopping on to watch the reality dating show, the streaming platform revealed that it was just running a bit behind.

"Love is ... late," Netflix tweeted, updating fans that the reunion would start 15 minutes later than expected (it definitely started way later than 15 minutes FYI). As expected, fans had the best reactions to the delay on Twitter, with many sharing some hilarious memes about the first Love Is Blind live reunion faux pas.

Fans were not happy about the Love Is Blind live reunion delay — and they have the memes to prove it.

Why is this happening?

Who knew AOC was a fan of 'Love Is Blind?'

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

But we agree. Lucia could definitely fix this.

Does this mean we won't be able to watch 'Succession' on time?

This delay was a big issue for fans of Succession.

Speaking of 'Succession'...

Netflix execs when their first LIVE event isn’t loading on time #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) April 16, 2023

Tom is every Netflix exec.

LET US IN!

Source: Twitter

We can only imagine what is happening at Netflix headquarters.

Live television is overrated.

Netflix trying to turn on this live reunion right now #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/h7cKQQ9k6K — Isioma Odita (@isiforshort) April 17, 2023

Seriously overrated.

Netflix has some explaining to do.

Tiffany falling asleep in the pods is the perfect representation of Netflix's live reunion disaster.

Some people were blessed to get into the waiting room.

Doing interpretative dancing to the holding screen music #LoveIsBlindlive pic.twitter.com/MWfM7BvBGV — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 17, 2023

At least there is music.

'Love Is Blind' fans were having flashbacks to 2020.

Source: Twitter

Waiting... and waiting... and waiting.

Hulu also jumped into the conversation.

Insert side-eye emoji here.

"This should be a day of no surprises." – Brett Brown

We KNOW Brett was not happy about this delay.

The 'Jersey Shore' x 'LIB' crossover we didn't know we needed.

The LiB season 4 cast sitting next to Nick and Vanessa Lachey while Netflix tries to figure out how to actually broadcast a live #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/wQH2U14tV7 — Pierre Escargot (@Sammxney) April 17, 2023

Deep sigh.

About to storm Netflix headquarters.

Who's with us?

Mystery solved.

Love must be blind cause ain’t nothing loading in my screen rn? #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/RNa42Dj6AL — Jelahto (@jelahto) April 17, 2023

We can see very clearly that the reunion is not working.

Netflix better not get rid of password sharing now.

It's the least they can do.

How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start?

How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start? #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/nxEZR5s7t7 — YaYa 🧊 (@lexipepsi_) April 17, 2023

"Forever... and ever."

Which was slower?

Long story short: someone's getting fired.

When all else fails...

I know who to blame for the #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion not loading… pic.twitter.com/IAWrEyISg3 — phil (@philipjonathn) April 17, 2023