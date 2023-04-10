‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Discovered Who Bartise’s Baby Mama Is Within Hours of His Announcement

April has already been quite the month for Love Is Blind contestants — both past and present. With Season 4 of the Netflix reality series coming to a close, the drama is at an all-time high (on and off the show). However, a previous star from the marriage experiment, Bartise Bowden, is currently making waves.

The Love Is Blind Season 3 alum unexpectedly announced on Instagram that that he welcomed his first child with a mystery woman. And, of course, followers were dying to know who the baby’s mother was. So buckle up because we have the scoop on Bartise's baby mama. And, spoiler alert, she's not part of the Netflix dating show metaverse.

‘Love Is Blind’ fans found Bartise’s baby mama in under 24 hours.

The FBI works hard, but Love Is Blind fans work harder. When Bartise announced his newfound fatherhood on April 7, followers immediately took to internet sleuthing to track down the mother of his child. And it didn’t take long.

In the comment section of the reality star’s post, one user revealed that Bartise’s alleged baby mama is none other than @livigrl432, AKA Liv Jean, on TikTok. Liv’s bio states that she lives in Dallas, Texas — as does Bartise — and her feed is filled with countless photos of her and the Perfect Match star’s baby boy.

On Jan. 28, Liv posted several slideshow photos of her and Bartise’s son, writing, “Little nugget is [one] month old today,” meaning their child was born in late December 2022. However, Bartise didn’t reveal that he had a son until April. “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him,” the 27-year-old shared on social media. “Instagram, meet my little man.”

Is Bartise from ‘Love Is Blind’ dating the mother of his child?

With Bartise and Liv’s newfound parenthood, you might wonder if the duo is in a relationship. When Liv was pregnant in July 2022, she posted a TikTok video shedding light on her dating life. After she revealed her age (25), Snapchat BFF, and Snapchat score, she wrote that she was taken instead of single. Before posting the July 2022 update, she also posted a June 2022 update revealing that she was in a relationship.

However, neither Liv nor Bartise ever posted about being in a serious commitment with one another. Also, Liv was four months into her pregnancy when she posted her last relationship status update; she didn’t realize she was pregnant until month five.

‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Perfect Match’ alums reacted to Bartise’s baby news on Instagram.

The stars of Netflix’s most popular reality dating competitions were just as shocked by Bartise’s fatherhood announcement as viewers. Sexy Beasts and Perfect Match alum Kariselle Snow joked in the comments, “Bartise being the first dad after Perfect Match was not on my bingo card.”