Marshall Appears To Be Living His Best Bachelor Life After 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Is Blind. At the beginning of Season 4 of Love Is Blind, there are a few couples who seem like a sure thing and Marshall and Jackie are one of them. But Episode 10, things go south and viewers see all of the cracks in the relationship. In Episode 11, Marshall and Jackie split up for good, with Jackie’s declaration that she plans to keep the engagement ring.

She also moves on with fellow Season 4 cast member Josh, which makes the breakup all the more difficult for Marshall. But who is Marshall dating now, after Love Is Blind? He feels a connection with Jackie right away and he focuses most of his attention on her in the pods. So when he proposes and she says yes, it all falls into place for him. Unfortunately, things go south pretty quickly. But the season was filmed a while ago and time might have healed all wounds for him.

Source: Netflix

Who is Marshall dating now after ‘Love Is Blind’?

Judging by social media, it doesn't look like Marshall is dating anyone right now. However, because reality TV stars are typically under strict NDAs for the duration of any given season of a reality show, he might just be keeping a romance a secret from his followers. Still, it appears that he’s single and happy, post-Jackie and Love Is Blind.

If Marshall is dating anyone right now, it may be more casual than anything. And after getting engaged and then breaking up on a national television show, that may be the way to go for a little while. And for what it’s worth, Marshall’s outlook on his experience seems to be pretty positive. In March 2023, he shared an Instagram post with a photo of himself and the other guys from Season 4.

Source: Instagram / @marshallglaze Marshall, Kwame, JP, and Paul bonded during ‘Love Is Blind.’

“This group of men, brought together under the wildest of circumstances, showed true grit, determination, and commitment to finding “The One”,” he wrote. “Oh yeah, we had some fun along the way.”

Marshall is related to someone from ‘The Bachelorette.’

Although Love Is Blind is Marshall’s first taste of reality TV personally, he is related to someone who Bachelor fans may already know. Justin Glaze from Season 17 of The Bachelorette is actually Marshall’s cousin. It’s unclear if Justin gave Marshall any pointers when he learned he would be on a different reality dating show, but the two of them are close.

When Marshall Facetimed his cousin during a TikTok video, Justin had nothing but positive things to say about his “hopeless romantic” fellow reality star.

