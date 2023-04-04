Fans Are Convinced That Jackie Has Feelings for Josh on 'Love Is Blind'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1–8 of Love Is Blind. On Love Is Blind, maintaining a connection after meeting your betrothed in person isn't an easy feat. Couples now have the chance to learn about their partner’s families, everyday lifestyle, mannerisms, conflict resolution skills, and more. While some couples have been able to cruise through the post-engagement phase without any major bumps in the road — we’re looking at you Brett and Tiffany and Bliss and Zack — others aren't as lucky. Case in point: Jackie and Marshall.

Jackie and Marshall have had a rocky road since getting engaged — from arguments to emasculation. Now that the unselected cast members are seemingly back in the mix, fans think that Jackie still harbors feelings for Josh — her other pod connection. So, will Jackie and Josh get together on Love Is Blind? Here’s everything that we know.

There's a big possibility that Jackie and Josh are endgame on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Let’s be honest, Jackie and Marshall appeared to be a super-sweet match at the beginning of Season 4. However, Jackie’s constant emasculation of Marshall, poor communication skills, and self-destruction have caused folks to rethink their support of the relationship.

Not to mention, Jackie’s body language and conversation with Josh at Chelsea’s birthday soiree point to the pair having unfinished business with each other. And of course, viewers believe that a reunion is imminent for the pair. During Episode 8, the gang — including the uncoupled cast members — all get together to celebrate Chelsea’s birthday.

Unfortunately, Josh comes off as a hot mess due to being insanely drunk, slurring his words, and being handsy with Marshall. At one point, Josh confronts Marshall about making a move on Jackie, to which Marshall says, “If you of all people can steal her from me, you can have her.” Although most of the attendees are disgusted by Josh’s behavior at the party, Jackie isn't turned off. In fact, Josh professes his love for Jackie and tells her to dump Marshall.

Instead of Jackie giving Josh a verbal lashing, she actually grew closer to him and thanked him “for being real.” Jackie also smiles and laughs with Josh as he tells her to pick him over Marshall. And judging by the teaser for Episodes 9 and 10, it’s safe to assume that Jackie will break things off with Marshall to pursue a relationship with Josh.

Viewers want Marshall to end things with Jackie.

The consensus on social media is that Marshall should end things with Jackie. Throughout the process, Marshall has been very caring, patient, and loving with Jackie. Even when Jackie started to have breakdowns in Mexico, Marshall was there for her. On the flip side, once the couple moved into their new digs in Seattle, their dynamic started to crumble.

Jackie's insecurities have seemingly got the best of her, which caused her to create a rift in her relationship with Marshall. Despite the issues, Marshall tried to give Jackie all the love, attention, and affirmations she needs to no avail. It appears that the dealbreaker for viewers was when Jackie criticized Marshall for not being “more aggressive,” which essentially emasculates him.

