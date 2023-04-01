Behind 'Love Is Blind' Seattle Apartments Where Relationships Bloomed

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Now that Season 4 Love Is Blind contestants' vacations are over, it's time for the happy couples to live together in their spacious apartments in Seattle, Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

Seattle sources have been spotting the cast and crew around the area since filming in May 2022, before the premiere of Season 3 that was filmed in Dallas. The illustrious pods continued to take place in Santa Clarita, California, and the couples vacationed in Mexico before settling down.

Emerald City may not have known what would hit them after the Season 4 couples came to town. So far, they've brought romance, love, family, and a lot of drama. The interesting part? The season isn't even over yet, and it is unclear how many couples will even make it down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Love Is Blind' contestants are met with a warm welcome in their Seattle apartments.

Source: Netflix Paul and Micah on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

Each couple walks into an apartment that includes a spacious living room, a beautiful kitchen, and a quaint bedroom. They are also welcomed with a small board welcoming them home with their initials and a bottle of wine with two glasses — a perfect finishing touch.

The Seattle townhouse itself is also beautiful, and surrounded by other townhouses on the street. It is unclear how many apartments are located in the surrounding homes, but because they are similar in size, the number of apartments may be the same.

Article continues below advertisement

Not all of the 'Love Is Blind' contestants settle in right away in their Seattle apartments.

Source: Netflix Kwame and Chelsea on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

Most of the season's couples settle into their apartments in Seattle perfectly. Kwame and Chelsea have even settle in with Chelsea's dog, who from the looks of the season's sixth episode, is a heavy sleeper. Imperfect like other couples, the pair adjust to their living arrangements greatly compared to one notable couple this season.

Source: Netflix Jackelina and Marshall on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Marshall isn't settled into the apartment for too long before fighting with Jackelina, and stays at a friend's apartment in Seattle until things blow over. As of now, the pair is the only couple to have had separate living situations since returning from Mexico. Although they mend fences, based on the conclusion of Episode 8, it is unclear if this couple will be willing to go the distance for one another.

Other than apartments, sources confirmed filming also took place at Smith Restaurant in Capital Hill and Fogón Cocina Mexicana. The group also celebrates a fellow castmate's birthday at the Greenwood Alibi Room in Northern Seattle. Cameras do not follow Marshall while he was living with his friend in Seattle.