‘Love Is Blind’ Isn’t Kwame’s First Reality Rodeo — Did You Know He Appeared on ‘Married at First Sight’?

It’s no secret that some contestants on reality dating series are there for the wrong reasons. But what about reality marriage series? From Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, the stakes are infinitely higher — considering the words, “I do,” are involved. And most people in these spousal-centric series get one shot at finding their other half.

However, that’s not always the case. Recently, Love Is Blind Season 4 star Kwame was spotted on another show looking for a wife. Did he actually go on Married at First Sight? We have the scoop!

Source: Netflix

Was Kwame from ‘Love Is Blind’ on ‘Married at First Sight’? A TikTok creator spotted the reality star in Season 10 of the reality series.

Love Is Blind Season 4 wasn’t Kwame’s first attempt to find love on reality television! Did you know the 33-year-old contestant attended a casting call for Season 10 of Married at First Sight in 2019? @piebus on TikTok first spotted the former soccer player in a clip of the long-standing reality series based in Washington, D.C., writing, “Watching Married at First Sight Season 10 that was filmed in 2019, and I swear it looks like Kwame. Do you see it?”

The Love Is Blind star appeared in the clip for less than a second, but it was undoubtedly him. Donning a light blue shirt and grinning from ear to ear, his appearance was impossible to mistake. And fans in the comment section had a few thoughts. “Oh [he's] been trying for A WHILE,” one person joked. Another added, “That is 100 percent him.” So, how did Kwame end up in Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind? Here’s what people think.

‘Married at First Sight’ and ‘Love Is Blind’ share the same producers and casting team. Fans think Kwame was asked to come back.

Source: Netflix

The two marriage-centric Netflix reality series are produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sam Dean, and more. Additionally, Kinetic Content casts the stars of each show, meaning that although Kwame didn’t make the cut for Season 10 of Married at First Sight, they potentially saw something special in him and asked him to come back for Season 4 of Love Is Blind. One fan noted the possible explanation on TikTok.

“Same producers and casting team!” they said. “I bet they asked him to re-audition.” Another viewer wrote, “Kinetic [Content] is responsible for casting talent and producing Married at First Sight & Love Is Blind. He’s been trying to get on TV for a while.”

Fans on Twitter spotted Kwame from ‘Love Is Blind’ in another ‘Married at First Sight’ clip.

Aye Kwame…you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife 😭😭😭 #MAFS #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cL1B5KA3yQ — Floss (@BlackerAndProud) March 30, 2023

@piebus on TikTok wasn’t the only viewer who caught Kwame on Married at First Sight. On Twitter, @BlackerAndProud shared a clip of the Goldey-Beacom alum smiling and clapping in a room of potential Season 10 candidates. “Aye Kwame … you gotta explain this one,” they wrote. “You been on all the shows looking for a wife,” followed by three crying emojis.