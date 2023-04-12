Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Netflix Marshall Dated a Fellow ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Following His Failed Engagement 'Love Is Blind' fan favorite Marshall revealed that he connected with fellow contestant Kacia after the show. So, what went down, and are they dating? By Haylee Thorson Apr. 12 2023, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET

The Netflix reality dating universe never fails to produce new relationships on and off its slew of series. However, the most recent was slightly unexpected. After Jackie broke off her engagement with Marshall in Love Is Blind Season 4, Marshall was (understandably) blindsided and heartbroken.

But it didn’t take him long to seek out another woman he had spoken to in the pods. During an interview with E! News, the marketing manager revealed that he connected with fellow contestant Kacia after the show. So, what went down, exactly and are Marshall and Kacia dating now? We have the details.

Marshall dated Kacia from ‘Love Is Blind’ after he and Jackie ended their engagement in Season 4.

After Marshall and Jackie called it quits in the dramatic tenth episode of Love Is Blind, he revealed that he reached out to another cast member from Season 4 of the marriage experiment. When speaking with E! News, the 27-year-old reality star admitted he briefly dated another woman from the pods following his failed engagement. “I actually reached out to Kacia, and we tried,” Marshall revealed.

“But I wanted to just distance myself from all of that — from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia.” While Marshall and Kacia’s romance was short-lived, he does regret how things ended between himself and his fellow Love Is Blind participant.

“I’m still, to this day, very apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up,” he admitted to the outlet. “And… going back in my shell and being like, ‘I don’t know, it’s just not really the time and the place.' It was rough.”

Who is Kacia from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4? The reality star didn’t find love in the pods.

Going into the blind dating experiment, 31-year-old Kacia revealed in her Love Is Blind bio that she was searching for a “tall, dark, and handsome” partner with secure attachment and a go-getter attitude. In the past, the reality star dated men who feared commitment, and she was determined to break the cycle by entering the pods. “The key to my heart is mental stimulation,” Kacia stated in her bio.

Unfortunately, the family support specialist didn’t find someone who ticked all her boxes during phase one of the show. And while Marshall’s personality and values appeared to align with everything she was looking for, he wasn’t quite ready for another serious commitment after getting his heart broken by Jackie.

But Kacia didn’t mind. “I left the pods a better woman,” the Love Is Blind cast member shared on Instagram in March 2023. “A woman more sure of what she wants and needs, proud of the way she loves and cares for people, and still unwavering in her standards.”

What does Kacia from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 do for a living?

Kacia is a family support specialist based in the Seattle area. According to her Instagram bio, she prioritizes Christianity and mental health advocacy above all else. Additionally, the Love Is Blind cast member works as a youth mentor and creates social media content revolving around faith, fashion, and lifestyle.