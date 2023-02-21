Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Dom and Ines Might Be the Perfect Couple To Form *After* 'Perfect Match' By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 21 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Perfect Match. For the first few episodes of Perfect Match on Netflix, Dom and Francesca reign supreme as a solid couple. And even when the spark fails to materialize between them, Francesca continues to give Dom a chance. Eventually, though, when Francesca decides to see if there's anything between her and real life friend Damian, her relationship with Dom goes south.

This leads him on a quest to either decide to leave on his own terms, strike up a new romance, or wait for a new arrival. While viewers are rooting for Dom and his in-show female bestie Ines to be together, he doesn't seem to see her that way. At least, not yet. So, are Dom and Ines dating now, after Perfect Match? Here's what we know.

Are Dom and Ines dating after 'Perfect Match'?

When Ines tells Dom how she feels on Perfect Match, he seems totally clueless, like he'd believed they were friends up until this point and nothing more. Which is true, but Ines has deeper feelings for him. Unfortunately, it's too late and Dom is already all in with Georgia. But outside of Perfect Match, things may be different.

In February 2023, Ines shared Instagram photos of a trip to California for Super Bowl weekend. In a video on the post, you can see Dom in the background. And when a follower commented, asking Ines if she and Dom are "besties or romantic," Ines replied with three heart emojis. And when the cast attended a Your Place or Mine movie premiere event, Ines and Dom posed for photos with just the two of them.

Now I just want Dom and Ines to end up together because they seem like the only two people there who want to make an actual connection with someone. #PerfectMatch — angstandennui (@angstandennui) February 14, 2023

So for right now, there's a good chance that Dom and Ines are together. If they aren't, they're sure to break a lot of fans' hearts. Despite Dom and Georgia having a cute romance right now on the show, many viewers see Dom and Ines as endgame. And since the season isn't over yet, don't totally count that out.

Dom and Francesca had a difficult breakup on 'Perfect Match.'

When Dom and Frencesca win a compatibility competition, they prove how right they could be for each other. Part of their prize is getting to choose the next arrivals. Francesca picks Damian, who she once flirted with outside of the show. She goes on a date with him and realizes that they have more chemistry than she and Dom ever had.

It's a blindside for Dom. He recently spoke to Narcity about the memorable moment and how he initially felt a "spark" with Francesca. So when she moved on with Damian, it was out of left field for him. "You might say I was very naive," he admitted to the outlet. "But you know, I trusted her and she told me I could trust her."