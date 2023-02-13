Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Netflix When Can We Catch New Episodes of 'Perfect Match' on Netflix? Details Ahead By Katherine Stinson Feb. 13 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

No, it's not another Love Is Blind reunion special, Netflix has another new reality dating series hitting the platform called the Perfect Match! Just in time for a certain holiday all about love (or hate, depending on your relationship status). And yes, Bartise is in it and still being, well, Bartise. (Hey, everyone deserves to find love!)

Perfect Match debuts on Netflix on Feb. 14th, 2023. However, all 12 episodes of Perfect Match Season 1 will not drop at once. So when do new episodes of Perfect Match come out on Netflix? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

When do new episodes of 'Perfect Match' come out?

The first 4 episodes of Perfect Match Season 1 will drop on Netflix on Feb. 14, 2023 (yes, the premiere was perfectly timed for Valentine's Day). Episodes 5-8 of Perfect Match come out on Netflix on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The last 4 episodes will drop on Netflix on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

The concept of Perfect Match is simple — eligible singles from other Netflix reality dating shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum and more will compete to find their well, perfect match, on the first season of Perfect Match!

Who wins Bartise's heart on 'Perfect Match'?

Many viewers will be most interested to see who, if any, is a perfect match for polarizing Bartise Bowden of Love Is Blind Season 3. Other contestants on Season 1 of Perfect Match include Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle, Joey Sasso, the winner of The Circle Season 1, Ines Tazi from The Circle France, Shayne from Love Is Blind Season 2, and more.

All 10 contestants will be put through a series of compatibility challenges to see if they truly can find their perfect match. As the singles start to couple up, contestants will gradually be kicked off Perfect Match if they don't single out their future S.O. in time for the next episode.