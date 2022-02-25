Shayne and Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Might Have a Better Chance Outside of the Show

The Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion premieres on March 4, 2022, so until then, viewers probably won't know for sure where Natalie and Shayne stand. But if social media clues are to be believed, then we may have an idea about it already.

One eagle-eyed fan peeped both Natalie and Shayne's respective Instagram stories and found a photo from each that included the same bar. It could mean they were out on a date, post-show.