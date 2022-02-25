Shayne and Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Might Have a Better Chance Outside of the Show

Shayne and Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Might Have a Better Chance Outside of the ShowBy Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 25 2022, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Some of the biggest surprises from the Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind aren't the outcomes of the weddings, but how they end the way they do. Like Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati's wedding ending with Deepti walking away rather than Shake, even though fans expected him to be the one to end things. We also have a surprise in the way Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's wedding ends.
During the episode, we learn that they had a huge fight the night before their wedding, during which Shayne said he hated Natalie and told her she was the worst thing for him. On the day of their wedding, Natalie said she couldn't marry him. Fans were surprised, since many had expected them to make it — up until the news of their verbal blowout.
But are Natalie and Shayne dating now? Even though they don't get married on Love Is Blind, that doesn't mean they can't see each other in real life. Natalie even says she wants to continue to work on their relationship. During the season finale, Shayne says he isn't ready for that. It seems things are up in the air for them — or are they?
Are Shayne and Natalie dating after 'Love Is Blind'?
The Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion premieres on March 4, 2022, so until then, viewers probably won't know for sure where Natalie and Shayne stand. But if social media clues are to be believed, then we may have an idea about it already.
One eagle-eyed fan peeped both Natalie and Shayne's respective Instagram stories and found a photo from each that included the same bar. It could mean they were out on a date, post-show.
That's kind of a huge deal, because it makes it seem like Natalie and Shayne are dating after Love Is Blind. Of course neither of them have come out to say as much at this point, so it's still speculation. But why did they both share similar photos on their stories instead of their feeds? It could mean they didn't want anyone to see the photos in their feeds because it would be too suspicious.
Right now, that's the biggest clue Love Is Blind fans have regarding Natalie and Shayne's current status. Shayne is also actively commenting on Natalie's Instagram photos, so there's that.
And even though they opt not to get married in the season finale, it's totally possible that they're still seeing each other, sans the pressure of getting to the altar.
Natalie called off the wedding on 'Love Is Blind.'
The night before Natalie and Shayne's wedding, they have a fight that viewers don't get to see on camera. The morning of their wedding, Natalie explains that they fought about Shayne's drinking and that he said some hurtful things to her, and because of that she doesn't go through with the wedding.
Now, well after filming has ended, it's possible that Natalie and Shayne rekindled their romance in the real world away from cameras. But until they give fans an update during the Love Is Blind reunion, all that Natalie/Shayne stans can do is hope for the best.
Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.