Are Shayne and Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Married After That Messy Love Triangle?

Although Shaina knew the feelings between her and Shayne were mutual, she couldn’t force him to make any major decisions. In the next batch of episodes being added to Netflix, Shayne and Shaina will be meeting each other face-to-face outside the pods when she visits the rest of the cast in Chicago. It’s possible their in-person meeting might be the catalyst that turns his relationship with Natalie upside down.

Season 1 and the first five episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 are available for streaming on Netflix now.