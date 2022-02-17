Are Shayne and Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Married After That Messy Love Triangle?By Stephanie Harper
Feb. 17 2022, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
One of the most entertaining dynamics from Love is Blind Season 2 is the messy love triangle between Shayne, Shaina, and Natalie. Ultimately, Shayne decided the woman he wanted to propose to was Natalie. As a result, Shaina ended up temporarily moving on with Kyle.
Natalie was extremely excited to learn that Shayne wanted to choose her to settle down with over Shaina, but has that excitement lasted? One major question fans of this popular reality TV show are asking is whether or not Shayne and Natalie are officially married. Here’s what you should know.
Are Shayne and Natalie from 'Love is Blind' married?
Season 2 of Love is Blind hasn’t been added to Netflix's streaming platform in its entirety just yet. As of now, only the first five episodes of the show are available. The next half of Season 2 will be added to Netflix on Feb. 18, 2022, but until then, there are a lot of questions up in the air. The fifth episode ended in a major fight between Natalie and Shayne — does it mean things are totally over for the couple?
If viewers don’t see them reconcile in the next batch of episodes, that means it’s possible they never ended up making it down the aisle. Natalie is a consulting manager who lives in Chicago, and her choice to join the cast of the show came from her desire to meet a husband who would add a nice balance to her career-focused life. She has over 28,700 followers on Instagram these days and posts plenty of pictures from her beautiful, exotic travels.
A quick scroll through her IG doesn’t reveal any hints or indications that she’s still in a relationship with Shayne, though. Her most recent photo posted shows her taking a mirror selfie without a visible diamond on her ring finger; however, it’s possible the photo is showing her right hand, in the case of photo mirroring.
Peeking at Shayne's Instagram doesn’t provide any clues about a possible marriage with Natalie either. Shayne is a Chicago realtor with over 24,100 followers on IG. He’s been posting a lot of promotional content for Love is Blind lately, but no pictures with Natalie. Until the rest of the episodes are added to Netflix, the truth about Shayne and Natalie's marriage status likely won’t be revealed.
What exactly happened in a love triangle between Shayne, Natalie, and Shaina?
When Shayne first entered the pods, he developed romantic feelings for both Natalie and Shaina. He struggled to focus his feelings on one woman over the other and continually flirted with both for an extended amount of time. Shaina was extremely disappointed when she found out Shayne was ultimately choosing Natalie to be his wife.
Although Shaina knew the feelings between her and Shayne were mutual, she couldn’t force him to make any major decisions. In the next batch of episodes being added to Netflix, Shayne and Shaina will be meeting each other face-to-face outside the pods when she visits the rest of the cast in Chicago. It’s possible their in-person meeting might be the catalyst that turns his relationship with Natalie upside down.
Season 1 and the first five episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 are available for streaming on Netflix now.