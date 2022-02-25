What Did Shayne Say to Natalie in the 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Finale? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Two weeks after viewers first got to know the Chicago singletons featured on Love Is Blind Season 2, the show has wrapped up with the remaining five couples on their wedding days.

While fans were expecting to watch some couples get married and to see others split up, few could have accurately guessed what would happen between Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee.