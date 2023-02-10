Who Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Star Zanab Dating Now? Here's What to Know

Article continues below advertisement

However, eagle-eyed Love Is Blind fans have spotted some hints about who Zanab may be dating now, based on her social media activity. Did she reveal anything about who she's dating now on the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special that just dropped on Netflix? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix Zanab didn't get any Cole in her stocking for Christmas.

Who is 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 star Zanab dating now? An investigation.

On Feb. 4, 2023, Zanab posting a telling TikTok where she posted a video of herself with the audio, "I like you. I like you too Cassie. I like you more. Ew" (you have to listen to it to get the humor, OK, it's TikTok), and she captioned it with "Me simping over the first guy I've liked in 2 years." So who is the guy Zanab is simping over exactly? She didn't name names in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

Before the simping TikTok, Zanab had also posted a slew of other dating-related TikToks on her page, including one in January 2022 with the caption, "Me to my crush when I catch myself smiling at my phone like an idiot," with an audio of a woman saying, "Wow, that's good, that's really good, and honestly I'm going to block you right now, thanks." Zanab added in the caption, "Anyone else anxious avoidant over here? What feelings?"

Honestly, we love a self-aware queen who knows what her attachment style is! Zanab certainly has no interest in dating her Love Is Blind ex Cole ever again (and, well, he's been linked to this Bachelor Nation alum anyway!). However, Cole did apologize to Zanab during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, explaining that he never meant to insinuate that Zanab was fat in any way during the Cuties scene.

Wait, so is Zanab actually dating anyone right now or is she just making fun TikToks?

Hey, it's Zanab's healing girl era and we're just living in it! It's not exactly obvious who Zanab could be simping over at the moment. Now that the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special is available to stream on Netflix, perhaps Zanab will finally be free to post her mystery man (he's gotta be special if she's making a TikTok about him!).