Raven and SK Are Taking Their Love Story One Step at a Time ... and It Might Work
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind Season 3.
Already in the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3, sparks are turning into fireworks, which will probably then fall down and drown, like actual fireworks. Yes, five couples get engaged by Episode 3 after their time in the pods connecting through conversations, but it’s not likely that all of these couples will last. One of the couples we’re all most hesitant about is Raven and SK.
We didn’t get to see much of Raven and SK’s bonding time in the pods because producers were more focused on showing us Raven and Bartise, which will likely spark more drama in the coming Netflix episodes. As Bartise is openly sharing his attraction towards Raven, even telling his fiancée, Wendy, about how attracted he is to Raven, he could come between Raven and SK. So are Raven and SK still together after filming Love Is Blind?
We can’t know for sure if Raven and SK are still together, thanks to the ‘Love Is Blind’ episode release schedule.
We’re not yet at the end of the season, so there’s no way to know for sure whether or not any of the couples stay together, including Raven and SK. However, from what we’ve seen so far and from promos for upcoming episodes, there may be some tension within the couple.
As of Episode 4, Raven and SK have yet to physically connect, which all the other couples take as a major red flag for them moving forward. However, Raven explains that she’s a slow burn in relationships, so it’s possible that their relationship could grow.
In fact, a promotion shows Raven and SK getting steamy in the pool one night, despite Bartise’s attempts to seemingly break them up. While Bartise may or may not actively try to get in the way of Raven’s relationship, he does make it known to her that he is attracted to her.
Further previews show that Raven and SK do meet each other’s families, although there is some tension when Raven asks SK’s mother if she can eat a traditional Jamaican dish with a fork. So for now, it’s unclear as to whether Raven and SK say “I do,” although they do at least have a wedding.
According to some sleuthing, it appears that Raven and SK are still together after ‘Love Is Blind.’
While we can’t say for certain that Raven and SK are still together, some sneak Venmo stalking hints that they are. Cast members are likely told to specifically mislead people on social media, so Raven doesn’t follow anyone from the cast, while SK follows only Andrew (whom Nancy rejected in favor of Bartise), although he does like many of Raven’s posts.
And even though Raven doesn’t follow anyone from the cast on social media, she and Alexa, who got engaged to Brennon, did just go on a girls’ trip to Arizona.
In fact, Raven sent Venmos to Alexa for “Foodddddd,” as well as to someone with Alexa’s last name for “Bach pt 2,” and “Alexa cabana boys.” This hints that Alexa could have gone on a bachelorette party trip with Raven. On top of that, SK and Brennon are Venmo friends, which hints that the two couples have gone on double dates.
But the big kicker? SK sent someone money for a “Pilates ladder” on Venmo on March 12, and we all know that Raven is the Pilates queen. Whether for himself or for Raven, we doubt that SK would be buying Pilates equipment if he and Raven were not still together.
So we’re keeping our eyes wide open to watch how Raven and SK’s relationship develops.
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now available to stream on Netflix.