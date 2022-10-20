Are Matt and Colleen Still Together? 'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Hopeful for a Lasting Union
Many fans are still nursing hard feelings from the end of Love Is Blind Season 2, but Season 3 is here to help us somewhat forget. The wild ride of singletons hoping to change their relationship status from single to married is in full swing, with viewers hopeful for a more positive ending — especially in the case of Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.
Luckily, the pair decided that their feelings for each other are strong enough to go through with an engagement. And while things can change once the reality of meeting the other couples and living with each other sets in, fans are hopeful that the pair will make it out on the other side. So, are Matt and Colleen still together? Here’s everything that we know.
Matt and Colleen’s relationship status is up in the air, but we’re remaining positive.
Will Matt and Colleen be another Love Is Blind couple that fails to go the distance? Well, we’ll have to wait to see how things pan out. However, judging by Matt and Colleen’s current Instagram following status, fans are convinced that something is not right. Not to mention, others believe that Colleen used Matt as a rebound.
For starters, Matt and Colleen are not following each other on Instagram as of writing. Additionally, Colleen doesn’t follow any of the cast, with Matt only following Bartise.
Not to mention, it’s customary for cast members to share production stills of their time in the pods or even photos with their significant others. However, neither Matt or Colleen have shared any photos of themselves from the show on their platforms.
Just because the pair are not currently following each other doesn’t mean that things have gone left for the couple. They may have simply decided to keep the status of their relationship low-key until the full season ends.
Plus, there may be a contract clause in place for the cast that requires them to keep details about the relationships private.
Matt and Colleen’s relationship trajectory seems to be rocky in a teaser for upcoming episodes.
Unfortunately, every relationship has their ups and downs. And since Love Is Blind fast tracks couples into marriage, the growing pains are magnified times 100.
When it comes to Matt and Colleen, their road to the altar is not without any trouble. In a teaser for the upcoming episodes, Colleen is seen speaking with a family member of Matt’s who told her that “he loves, but he runs.”
Additionally, Matt has a chat with Cole Barnett — who briefly dated Colleen in the pods — who he asked about having any reservations to which Cole responded that he should be weary.
Colleen is also seen in a clip crying as Matt seemingly walks away from her. And Matt is seen yelling at someone saying, “Tell me how to stay, because I’m out.”
So, while some fans are hopeful that Matt and Colleen are able to get over the trust issues and insecurities on their part to become one, only time will tell how their story moves forward.
Love Is Blind Season 3, Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Episodes 5-7 are set to air on October 26, 2022.