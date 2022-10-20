'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is Upon Us and It's Leveling up With a Real-Life Ballerina

The first thing we hear Colleen say as the camera follows a pair of platform shoes (not slippers) down the infamous Love Is Blind red carpet is, "All right, time to actually get me my husband."

She did not come to play or be playful because, according to Colleen, she's a "terrible flirter." Her main problem seems to be fumbling for the right thing to say. "Would you like an espresso martini?" she awkwardly says when producers asked for an example.