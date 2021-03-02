15 of the Craziest Moments to Ever Happen on Late-Night Television

Let's just cut to the chase and put the top example right up here because there probably isn't anything in the history of television that's going to top what Letterman did in this clip. Whatever you think of the man, and there are people who aren't that fond of him for the way he behaved towards Paris Hilton and other female guests in the past, it's uncanny how he handled being essentially blackmailed for sleeping with a coworker, and he was married at the time when he outed the scheme.