'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Features Successful Businesswomen, So How Wealthy Are They?

Our favorite flute holders are back! Season 7 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially in full swing. Aside from the ladies showing off their affluence, viewers love the sassy shade, witty banter, and sisterhood among the women.

As RHOP continues to grow its viewership, fans are always intrigued by the cast’s lifestyles. After all, these women are very fashionable (for the most part), operate various businesses, work in entertainment, and more. And while it’s rude to count another person’s coins, fans want the tea on the ladies’ finances and we're here to serve it up. So, what is the net worth of The Real Housewives of Potomac cast? Here’s the full scoop.

Real Housewives of Potomac
Source: Bravo
1. Karen Huger — Net Worth: $10 million

They don’t call Karen the “Grand Dame” for no reason. The 59-year-old knows just how to win over the hearts of viewers and the ins and outs of building a sizable nest egg. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the businesswoman has earned a net worth of $10 million. This figure reflects Karen’s work as a reality star and creator of her fragrance line, La’ Dame Fragrance. Additionally, she sells a variety of products through her fragrance company that includes merch, wigs, candles, and much more.

Not to mention, Karen is married to Ray Huger, who serves as the president and CEO of the information technology company, Paradigm Solutions. Ray has a net worth of $40 million, which also plays into Karen’s wealth.

2. Mia Thornton — Net Worth: $5 million

Mia may be the newest flute holder, but the certified boss knows how to keep the checks rolling in. Exact Net Worth reports that Mia is currently sitting on a net worth of $5 million. This figure is attributed to the reality star being the franchise manager of The Joint Chiropractic, and the CEO of AMilleon, a gift shop that sells a slew of candles and makeup products.

3. Ashley Darby — Net Worth: $5 million

Some fans call Ashley messy, others love that the 34-year-old knows how to stand her ground. So, it comes as no surprise that her net worth is quite sufficient. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Ashley is currently working with a net worth of $5 million. This number reflects Ashley being an RHOP OG, former co-owner of Oz, an authentic Australian restaurant, and former pageant queen.

4. Candiace Dillard-Bassett — Net Worth: $4.5 million

Next up, we have Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The former pageant queen has benefitted very well from generational wealth (shout out to Momma Dot), but she has also contributed to her own net worth in numerous ways. SCMP shares that Candiace’s net worth of $4.5 million reflects her work as a singer, a reality star, the CEO of her own pageant consultant business, and the head of Prima Hair Collection, which she runs with her younger sister.

5. Gizelle Bryant — Net Worth: $4 million

Word on the street is that Gizelle Bryant is still the word on the street. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the 52-year-old reality star and socialite has a net worth of $4 million. This number is a combination of Gizelle’s work as a podcast host, her makeup line EveryHue Beauty, and her stepping into the world of acting.

6. Robyn Dixon — Net Worth: $3 million

Next, we have the second half of the “Green-Eyed Bandits” Ms. Robyn Dixon. Known as the BFF of Gizelle, the two have always been thick as thieves on and off the show. Celebrity Net Worth shares that Robyn currently has a net worth of $3 million. This figure reflects Robyn’s work as a co-podcast host, a public relations professional, the CEO of Embellished, a line of satin-lined caps, and the creator of Glo RX, a skincare company.

7. Dr. Wendy Osefo — Net Worth: $1.5 million

Last but certainly not least, we have Dr. Wendy Osefo. Per SCMP, Dr. Wendy has a net worth of $1.5 million. Aside from appearing on RHOP, the 38-year-old works as a commentator and assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education. Additionally, the reality star is an author and owner of Onyi Home Essentials, a lifestyle brand. Plus, she holds four academic degrees. It’s the #BlackGirlMagic for me!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

