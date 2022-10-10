'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Features Successful Businesswomen, So How Wealthy Are They?

Last but certainly not least, we have Dr. Wendy Osefo. Per SCMP, Dr. Wendy has a net worth of $1.5 million. Aside from appearing on RHOP, the 38-year-old works as a commentator and assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education. Additionally, the reality star is an author and owner of Onyi Home Essentials, a lifestyle brand. Plus, she holds four academic degrees. It’s the #BlackGirlMagic for me!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.