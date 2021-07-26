'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Are Unsure If Robyn and Juan Dixon Will Jump the Broom

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Are Unsure If Robyn and Juan Dixon Will Jump the BroomBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 26 2021, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Cue the wedding bells!
Many Real Housewives of Potomac viewers have long been hoping that Robyn and Juan Dixon will be able to get back together. After watching the result of their divorce while they still lived together, fans felt it was clear that the pair were still in love with each other. However, there were a few hiccups that they both needed to reconcile. And it looks like the duo is heading in the right direction.
After Juan decided to propose for the second time during Season 5, RHOP fans were seemingly getting what they long wished for. But, despite Robyn accepting the proposal, fans have noticed that they’ve yet to jump the broom. So, it has left fans to wonder what is taking the couple so long to make things official.
When is Robyn and Juan Dixon’s wedding date? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
Robyn and Juan Dixon do not have a set wedding date in place.
It’s easy to think that there may be some trouble in paradise, considering Robyn and Juan’s second wedding date has not been set. However, there are issues at hand that are preventing the couple from planning their nuptials accordingly.
On Season 6 Episode 2, Robyn shared her wedding plans with the girls, after Karen inquired about the status of her nuptials.
Robyn explained that she and Juan are planning to wed after the coronavirus pandemic comes to a close. In fact, Robyn went into greater detail about the holdup of her wedding with Page Six.
She explained that as with a lot of people, the pandemic shifted the couple’s focus. And respecting the rules put in place was of the utmost importance.
“And so, wedding planning for me was just not really, like, an option,” Robyn told Page Six in July 2021. “And then once we started building the house, all of my focus and resources went in that direction. So unfortunately we do not have a date yet.”
Fans believe that the wedding may not happen due to Juan being upset with Robyn.
If you’re an avid RHOP viewer, then you know that questions of Robyn’s possible depression have been looming on social media. Thanks to Season 6 Episode 5, Robyn showed her daily struggles. But it looks like Juan is tired of dealing with it.
In the episode, Juan is upset with Robyn for sleeping in late.
“It’s the pandemic! I just feel like everything just got all out of whack,” Robyn tells Juan.
“You always make excuses. I’m tired of it. Be better, please,” Juan can be heard saying in a preview clip.
During the episode, Robyn can be seen struggling to get up to wake up their two sons, Corey and Carter. After getting Corey ready to start his online classes, Robyn retreats back to bed. But, Juan is not pleased.
“You’re not awake?” a disappointed Juan presses Robyn. “We talked about this, Rob.”
Robyn pleaded for a few extra minutes and Juan was not having it.
“Yo, Robyn, you’re tripping. So, his class is at 9:10? And you’re going to wake up at 9:07? Robyn, you’ve got to get out of the bed. Go do something,” Juan tells Robyn.
As fans watched, many of them noted that the way in which Juan speaks to Robyn is a tell-tale sign that the wedding may not happen. Others simply stated that since Juan was already up, he could have easily gotten the kids ready for their day.
Either way, both Juan and Robyn appear to be coupled up and ready to jump the broom. Fans are hopeful that it will happen, but only time will tell.
The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.