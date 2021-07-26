'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Are Unsure If Robyn and Juan Dixon Will Jump the Broom

Many Real Housewives of Potomac viewers have long been hoping that Robyn and Juan Dixon will be able to get back together. After watching the result of their divorce while they still lived together, fans felt it was clear that the pair were still in love with each other. However, there were a few hiccups that they both needed to reconcile. And it looks like the duo is heading in the right direction.

After Juan decided to propose for the second time during Season 5, RHOP fans were seemingly getting what they long wished for. But, despite Robyn accepting the proposal, fans have noticed that they’ve yet to jump the broom. So, it has left fans to wonder what is taking the couple so long to make things official.

When is Robyn and Juan Dixon’s wedding date? Read on as we fill in the blanks.