On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Ashley Darby revealed that she and her husband of seven years, Michael Darby, are heading for divorce. The star of The Real Housewives of Potomac shared details about the breakup via an exclusive statement shared with Bravo.

As she explained, she and Michael decided to part ways because they are at "very different stages in [their] lives and have different goals for [their] futures." Here's what you should know about the latest RHOP divorce.