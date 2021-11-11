'Real Housewives of Potomac's' Mia Thornton and Askale Davis's Feud May Never Be Resolved

'Real Housewives of Potomac's' Mia Thornton and Askale Davis's Feud May Never Be ResolvedBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 11 2021, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Avid viewers of Bravo's Housewives franchise are aware that entertainment comes with drama as a side dish. And on the The Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies are known to serve up their feuds on a silver platter.
As fans wait for Part 2 of the Season 6 reunion to air on Nov. 14, 2021, newbie Askale Davis has been sharing new insight on what's to come.
Fans love Askale for her fashions and being the voice of reason. While Askale has a great relationship with most of the ladies, things are shaky with her and Mia Thornton. In a recent interview, Askale spilled the deets on why she and Mia don’t see eye-to-eye. So, what’s the reason for their feud? Here’s what we know.
Askale explained that she was ‘hazed’ mostly by Mia for being a newbie.
It’s not news that newcomers on RHOP are often dragged through the mud a bit before gaining acceptance in the group. It’s not right, but it has become standard practice on the show.
In an interview with Bossip's #RealityRecap series, friend of the show and fan-favorite Askale shared that she was hazed mostly by Mia.
“It was very strange, I’m like we’re both in the same boat," Askale told the outlet. "Why are you being so nasty towards me?! It didn’t make air but I asked her, ‘Why are you so mean?!’ Literally anybody else could say the same thing but the second Askale says something…”
Askale also discussed the Reasonably Shady party incident. During the episode, Mia called out Askale for being a mediator when the other ladies were feuding at the event. Askale quickly reminded her of the goddess event she hosted for the ladies to restore peace among the group, which made Mia seem like a hypocrite for throwing shade.
Askale regrets letting a lot of Mia’s behavior slide throughout Season 6 of ‘RHOP.’
Askale is one of the few women on RHOP who tries her best to stay away from the drama. As a result, she shared with Bossip that she allowed a lot of things to slide, especially with Mia. In hindsight, Askale believes that she should have stood up for herself.
“I let a lot of stuff slide with Mia,” Askale shared with Bossip. “There was a lot of stuff — actually we got into it twice in Williamsburg and they didn’t show it. There was a lot of stuff, and sometimes I would ignore it like Michelle Obama said, ‘When they go low, you go high.’ I do regret it. I should’ve gone lower because some people don’t learn."
Not to mention, Askale has also had issues with Mia in regards to social media. In a now-deleted post on Twitter via Bossip, Mia reportedly threw shade at Askale in October 2021 that rubbed her the wrong way.
“Wearing designer living in a townhouse with your Mother. Wonder why we haven’t seen your luxurious lavish housewife lifestyle? Hoe A-- — Nah, college kid… I’m a BOSS b---h! Try again! Dang, y’all forgot about Alaska [Askale] already,” the deleted tweet read.
Askale quickly clapped back with a tweet that read: “Let’s be clear, I don’t live with my mother, my mother lives with me. She moved in to help care for her grandkids. That’s what a mother does when she loves you. We’re not all ‘working’ on our relationship. Sorry sis. Be blessed,” Askale tweeted.
The shade of it all!
So, once Mia announced on Part 1 of the RHOP Reunion that she fired her social media manager, Askale was not buying it.
“Mia’s social media manager is just like Gizelle’s stylist, girl please!'” Askale said. “[They’re] ‘in the phone’ like Karen says, that was you [Mia]. Take accountability, if you’re going to be shady and have his negative energy and try to come at people, stand by it.”
Mia has clapped back about Askale’s sentiments and it’s not pretty.
As expected, Mia is not here for any of Askale’s opinions about her. In fact, the joint chiropractic business owner believes that Askale should be thanking her.
Per a screenshot captured by RealityChat, Mia commented under the Bossip series video saying that she kept Askale relevant.
“Let’s be honest. I was trying to help you out to keep your RELEVANT,” Mia wrote. “Fact is, your ungrateful a-- wasn’t invited until four days before the reunion because I wasn’t coming. If you want to keep it 100 percent.”
Yikes! So, it’s safe to say that the chances of Mia and Askale being able to bury the hatchet is slim to none.
Catch Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion on Nov. 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.