'Real Housewives of Potomac's' Mia Thornton and Askale Davis's Feud May Never Be Resolved

Avid viewers of Bravo's Housewives franchise are aware that entertainment comes with drama as a side dish. And on the The Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies are known to serve up their feuds on a silver platter.

As fans wait for Part 2 of the Season 6 reunion to air on Nov. 14, 2021, newbie Askale Davis has been sharing new insight on what's to come.