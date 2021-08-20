'RHOP' Stars Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Mia Thornton's Feud Has Gone Viral

Viewers of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac likely agree that the show has become a standout in the franchise. Every season, the ladies of Potomac have collectively delivered amazing storylines with the right amount of drama on and off the show. And Season 6’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett and newbie Mia Thornton are keeping the momentum going.

While it’s standard practice for the ladies to comment on the show as it airs in real-time, sometimes their opinions can land them in hot water with one another. And after Candiace shared an unfavorable opinion about Mia, all hell broke loose. So, fans have one question: Why are Candiace and Mia in the middle of a feud? Read on as we spill the tea.

‘RHOP’s’ Candiace Dillard-Bassett called Mia Thornton a liar in an interview.

The gloves have officially come off! On August 18, 2021, Candiace sat down with TheJasmineBRAND for an Instagram Live interview. During the chat, she shared that she has watched fellow cast member Mia “lie at every turn.”

“This is the first season where I felt like I knew what was going on during the season and watching it back, I realized I did not know what was happening during the season,” Candiace told TheJasmineBRAND. “Watching Mia lie at every turn is like, ‘What?!'”

And Candiace didn’t stop there. The 34-year-old directly called out instances where she felt that Mia lied. “I wasn’t at the first all-cast event because I was sick," Candiace said. "I missed where she didn’t know how old she was, she didn’t know how far apart she and [her husband Gordon] were, she said she had her cl-t done but it was actually vaginal rejuvenation … I was like, ‘What is going on?!'”

Once Mia got wind of Candiace’s comments, she quickly threw shade at Candiace and reposted the outlet's Instagram Live post. “Y'all wanna pop off with me? I’ll be happy to get you adjusted. Exactly where you’ll find me, minding my own damn business," Mia wrote with the hashtags #3strikes, #bravo, and #puppet. Whew, chile!

The beauty also took things a step further with a lengthy comment under her post that addresses Candiace’s claims. Mia shared that she has never lied and that “no one has ever asked the age difference,” in regards to Mia and her husband, Gordon. The 36-year-old also took a moment to throw some shade at cast member Wendy Osefo.

“Wendy’s boring, no storyline, a-- was trying to stay relevant on account of me because I’m lit hunty! Where’s the lie? PLEASE tell me what I lied about, but this right here, I don’t play with,” Mia wrote. Yikes!

Candiace is tryna be mad at Ashley this season so she can have a storyline lmao #rhop — POS cokewhore homewrecker everyday (@reality_hbic) August 19, 2021 Source: Twitter

So Candiace is fighting with the new housewife.



First it was Ashley, then Monique and now Mia ... when will yall realize that she is the problem. #RHOP — Bysö White (@hawt_red) August 13, 2021 Source: Twitter