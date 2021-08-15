Wendy Osefo Hints That Drama With Gizelle Bryant Made Her Evaluate Who Her "True Friends" Are (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 15 2021, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is in full swing, but the drama is only just getting started for the ladies. While original stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant have continued their long-simmering feud, and new addition Mia Thornton is causing a stir with a few others, another controversy is bubbling to the surface.
For Wendy Osefo, who joined the popular Bravo franchise in Season 5, her sophomore season marked the beginning of another chapter in her life. After showcasing a few physical plastic surgery tweaks and announcing her intention to live for herself again, Wendy shared that she wanted to work on a business that would make her happy: Onyi candles.
Though she's making improvements to her professional life, there's a looming threat to her personal life: a rumor about her husband, Eddie Osefo, that Gizelle is sharing on the show.
Wendy spoke exclusively with Distractify about how the "lies" that were spread about her on the series have affected her family, and she teased what viewers can expect to see from the "amazing ride" that is Season 6.
There's drama on 'RHOP' because Gizelle spread a rumor that Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo, could be cheating.
Wendy and Gizelle initially connected as friends in Season 5 of the Bravo series, but things have changed significantly between the two in the new set of episodes.
"When are we gonna talk about the Eddie rumors?" Gizelle asks her co-star, Ashley Darby, in the Season 6 trailer.
In the fifth episode of Season 6, "The Rumor Mill," Gizelle mentions the gossip again to Ashley, and she wonders if it's the reason why the professor chose to get plastic surgery.
"There is a rumor out... supposedly, Eddie has a girlfriend or something," Gizelle explains. "It could be that, because she knows the rumor, she's trying to overcompensate. Not that it's true."
While the discussion about the rumor didn't go further than that on that particular episode, a teaser indicated that it would be talked about again.
The gossip Gizelle is referring to appeared to first circulate on All About that Tea in May 2021. An unnamed source told the outlet that Eddie had a child with another woman who worked in his law firm. He seemingly addressed the speculation about his personal life in a Mother's Day post for Wendy on Instagram.
"The mother of my ONLY three babies," he wrote about his wife in part of the caption for the carousel of photos.
Wendy also fired back by commenting that the article included "baseless rumors."
Are Wendy and Gizelle friends?
While drama is expected to happen on every Real Housewives franchise, it's often hard for the ladies to reconcile when it comes to rumors about marriages or kids.
When the conversation between Ashley and Gizelle aired, Wendy took to Twitter to share her thoughts.
"We all saw you @GizelleBryant bring up the false rumors in this scene," she wrote. "You were so PRESSED to make sure it made air, you said it AGAIN. Girl you are not a friend nor were you concerned. You just have a history of attacking marriages! I pray you find happiness in your own life."
The Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing author told Distractify that her family is strong, but that she was upset at how she was treated by someone she assumed was a friend.
"Being in the public eye, there are lies told about us every day. We're just really grounded as a family. We really care for each other and love one another," she explained. "It's unfortunate that this was brought to this platform by someone who I thought was my friend."
Wendy hinted that there are a lot of things that she has heard about her co-star that she chosen not to include on the show.
"There have been so many lies and vicious, malicious things said about her family that we have all respected and we never brought it to this platform," Wendy continued. "It hasn't impacted our family, but rather, it's made me realize who my true friends are."
Though the discussion surrounding her husband may be a difficult subject to see on the show, Wendy confirmed that Season 6 will be "an amazing ride" for viewers.
"Season 6 is the best season yet..." she said. "I say that with complete clarity."
Wendy's friendship with Gizelle may be irrevocably broken, but the political commentator teased that her bond with Karen will continue grow in an "organic way" throughout the rest of the season.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.