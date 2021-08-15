Wendy Osefo Hints That Drama With Gizelle Bryant Made Her Evaluate Who Her "True Friends" Are (EXCLUSIVE)

The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is in full swing, but the drama is only just getting started for the ladies. While original stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant have continued their long-simmering feud, and new addition Mia Thornton is causing a stir with a few others, another controversy is bubbling to the surface.

For Wendy Osefo , who joined the popular Bravo franchise in Season 5, her sophomore season marked the beginning of another chapter in her life. After showcasing a few physical plastic surgery tweaks and announcing her intention to live for herself again, Wendy shared that she wanted to work on a business that would make her happy: Onyi candles.

Wendy spoke exclusively with Distractify about how the "lies" that were spread about her on the series have affected her family, and she teased what viewers can expect to see from the "amazing ride" that is Season 6.

Though she's making improvements to her professional life, there's a looming threat to her personal life: a rumor about her husband, Eddie Osefo, that Gizelle is sharing on the show.

There's drama on 'RHOP' because Gizelle spread a rumor that Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo, could be cheating.

Wendy and Gizelle initially connected as friends in Season 5 of the Bravo series, but things have changed significantly between the two in the new set of episodes. "When are we gonna talk about the Eddie rumors?" Gizelle asks her co-star, Ashley Darby, in the Season 6 trailer. In the fifth episode of Season 6, "The Rumor Mill," Gizelle mentions the gossip again to Ashley, and she wonders if it's the reason why the professor chose to get plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

"There is a rumor out... supposedly, Eddie has a girlfriend or something," Gizelle explains. "It could be that, because she knows the rumor, she's trying to overcompensate. Not that it's true." While the discussion about the rumor didn't go further than that on that particular episode, a teaser indicated that it would be talked about again.

Article continues below advertisement