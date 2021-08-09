Wendy Osefo and Her Husband, Eddie Osefo, Are Adamantly Fighting Any and All Cheating Rumors

Throughout the course of Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac , Wendy Osefo has learned the hard way whom amongst her co-stars she can trust and who is likely to stir the pot. This has come into the spotlight after fellow housewife Gizelle Bryant claimed that Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo, has been cheating on her without her knowledge.

This rumor caused a conflict between the two stars that is still being explored in new episodes. Is it true that Eddie has been secretly cheating on his reality star wife? Keep reading for a breakdown of how the rumor came to be and how it has been addressed.

The rumors of Eddie Osefo cheating on Wendy stemmed from claims made by Gizelle Bryant.

The beginning of Season 6 of the show saw Eddie and Wendy on seemingly solid ground, but it soon came into focus that the duo was questioning their happiness as a couple. On top of that, Gizelle decided to ask co-star Ashley Darby when they were finally "gonna talk about the Eddie rumors." This moment set the tone for a heated beef between her and Wendy, who firmly told Gizelle that she wasn't going to let her “play with” her husband’s name on her watch.

The aforementioned "Eddie rumors" likely originated in an All About the Tea report from May 2021 that suggested Eddie was being unfaithful to his wife. A source told the outlet that Eddie "has a side baby and is sleeping with a white woman who works in his law firm." The attorney seemingly addressed these rumors in an Instagram post that same month, saying that they are completely unfounded.

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie indirectly mentioned the rumors by writing in the caption that Wendy is "the mother of my ONLY 3 babies." He also wrote, "The haters will always hate (misery loves company), but one thing is for certain, men lie, women lie, blogs lie, but numbers don’t! Ten years and counting with our forever love."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since these rumors came to light, Wendy and Eddie have seemingly been doing all they can to bolster the notion that their union is on solid ground. Besides loving Instagram posts, a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight spotlighted Wendy making it clear that she and Eddie wouldn't let the drama affect their marriage. "People go and lie about you, and it is what it is. And I'm OK with that. I know what I signed up for," she explained, adding that Eddie is "not fazed" by it all.

Furthermore, the reality star slammed the blog that broke the rumors, calling them "salacious" and referencing how it "has also spread vicious rumors about [Gizelle] and her family" too. She then redirected her grievances toward Gizelle for furthering the rumor, saying, "Talk about my wigs, my clothes, anything you want to, chile. Just talk about me, but don't talk about a man who is not just a good husband but a good father. And his only crime is supporting me to be on this platform."

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, Gizelle stood firmly on her position regarding sharing the rumor. "Typically if things are out there, we talk about it," the castmate responded during an interview with E! News, adding, "In Potomac, we talk about it. We don't hide anything." A preview for an upcoming episode of the show (per People) teases Wendy addressing Gizelle about her behavior, with the former firmly stating, "I'm putting you a-- on notice. Don't f--k with my family."