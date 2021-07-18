'Real Housewives of Potomac’s' Wendy Osefo Feels Like Her “Authentic Self” After Plastic Surgery

'Real Housewives of Potomac’s' Wendy Osefo Feels Like Her “Authentic Self” After Plastic SurgeryBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 18 2021, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Dr. Wendy Osefo is feeling the “sparkle” again, after getting plastic surgery to augment her breasts and her butt. The Real Housewives of Potomac star showed off the results of the cosmetic work in the Bravo reality show’s sixth-season premiere on July 11.
“I breastfed all three of my children for over a year, and that takes a toll on your body, so this is one of the first things I’ve ever done for myself,” Wendy said in the episode. “Being a professor and being a commentator, you are supposed to fit into a certain box, and I’ve always felt like I’m trapped. But now, I get to be my authentic self. I’m loving it.”
Wendy showed off her new physique at a party with her costars.
In the Season 6 premiere, viewers saw Wendy host a “Nude Interlude” dinner party for her costars, with everyone decked out in nude-hued outfits. And the hostess took the opportunity to flaunt her new body, opening her robe to reveal her curves in a skin-tight satin dress.
“I felt as though there was a point in my life when I realized I’m living for my children, I’m not living for myself. After I was done pumping with [youngest child] Kam, I said to myself, ‘What am I going to do for me?’” Wendy told fellow RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, and Mia Thornton. “I said, ‘It’s time that you do something for yourself and something that makes you happy.’ So I want to introduce you guys to my new friends, [Happy and Ness].”
She also got a Brazilian butt lift.
Apparently, Wendy discussed more of those “tweaks” at the party, but the rest of that conversation was left on the editing room floor.
“They are so shady. I told the ladies at The Nude Interlude dinner that I had a breast augmentation and [a Brazilian butt lift],” Wendy tweeted on July 11, the day of the Season 6 premiere. “Not sure why they did not show that. But yes, loving my bobbies [sic] and booty.”
According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a Brazilian butt lift is “a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants,” in which excess fat from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs is removed via liposuction and injected into the buttocks.
She gave props to her plastic surgeon.
In an Instagram post on July 11, Wendy hailed the “amazing work” of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Michaels.
“Going under the knife is not for everyone, but for me — a mom of three who exclusively breastfed — I always knew [that] after my last baby, I would want to get back myself. Get back to Wendy,” she wrote in the post.
The reality star elaborated on her decision, writing, “The RHOP viewers met me last year, just 1.5 months after having a baby, and now I was able to share this experience of getting back to pre-baby Wendy with some sparkle. … Needless to say, I highly recommend my doc — he is truly amazing!”