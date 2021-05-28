The "BBL" Abbreviation on TikTok Does Not Have the Meaning You Think It Does

Whether you consider yourself to be a TikTok novice or veteran, you likely know that navigating the video-based social app comes with deciphering a lot of the lingo . Some of the trends are easy to understand, while others can leave you stumped. And the latest trend that has taken over the app is none other than the abbreviation BBL .

Outside of the TikTok world, BBL is typically short for “be back later.” However, TikTok is known to have different meanings for abbreviations, and this one is no exception. So, what exactly does BBL mean on TikTok? Read on to expand your TikTok vocabulary.

This video got taken down🙁 here it is again! #bbl #mexico #guadalajara #lipo

Some people are using the hashtag #bbl to earnestly discuss their experience getting the procedure while others are making skits that poke fun at the BBL trend.

And this time around, the app is shedding light on one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures: the Brazilian butt lift. A BBL is when a doctor removes fat from other parts of your body and places it around and on the butt to create a more desired appearance. Known on and off the app as BBL, creators are all having fun with the hashtag by creating videos that show how people act after getting the procedure.

One of the things creators love about TikTok is the fact that the platform serves as a hub of information. When you want to know what’s trending, find cool recipes, or simply learn a new workout or dance, the app comes in handy.

The BBL trend on TikTok is rapidly growing.

Like all trends that hit the TikTok platform, BBL is gaining major traction. While it’s not something that everyone can do — because of numerous health concerns — it's a trend that many have become obsessed with.

The #bbl trend has also accumulated a whopping 1.8 billion views. So, it’s safe to say that it's a TikTok phenomenon indeed. If you’re hip to pop culture, then a BBL may not be a foreign concept to you. Many of today’s most famous stars have gone under the knife in some way, shape, or form. But since there has been a growing fascination with curvaceous and plump derrieres, everyday people also want to enhance their bodies.

While there is nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery, it is important to know and understand your reasons for getting the BBL procedure done. Some people feel like it's a confidence boost, but some others are simply following a trend.

Every time you get on a surgery table, you take a risk, so it’s always important to ensure that you get work done with a reputable doctor. Not to mention, you want to make sure that you’re getting a BBL done for the right reason — and that’s for you. Not to satisfy anyone else.