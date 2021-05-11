The Abbreviation "ATP" on TikTok Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does

Video-sharing app TikTok continues to grow as thousands of creators join the community every day. Whether creators are interested in growing their following or are simply looking to take part in the latest trends and challenges, it helps to know the TikTok lingo. After all, no one wants to be lost in translation.

In light of the unique ways creators communicate with one another on the app (mainly through abbreviations), it’s easy for someone without the proper knowledge to get lost. With that in mind, "ATP" is the latest abbreviation to gain popularity on the app.

So, what does "ATP" mean on TikTok? Read on to get some answers.