The Abbreviation "ATP" on TikTok Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does

The Abbreviation "ATP" on TikTok Doesn't Mean What You Think It DoesBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 11 2021, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Video-sharing app TikTok continues to grow as thousands of creators join the community every day. Whether creators are interested in growing their following or are simply looking to take part in the latest trends and challenges, it helps to know the TikTok lingo. After all, no one wants to be lost in translation.
In light of the unique ways creators communicate with one another on the app (mainly through abbreviations), it’s easy for someone without the proper knowledge to get lost. With that in mind, "ATP" is the latest abbreviation to gain popularity on the app.
So, what does "ATP" mean on TikTok? Read on to get some answers.
"ATP" on TikTok stands for "answer the phone."
The more you use TikTok, the easier it is to learn what the popular abbreviations mean. Over the last few years, we’ve seen abbreviations like "FYP" and "HJ" used in a wide range of TikTok videos. However, the abbreviation "ATP" is the latest making its rounds on the app.
If you’re an avid user of slang, "ATP" might not be new. It's a term that can be seen on other social platforms, where it usually follows its Urban Dictionary definition, and stands as an acronym for "at this point."
But when it comes to the TikTok world, the meaning is a bit different.
The abbreviation "ATP" on TikTok simply means "answer the phone," per HeightZone.
While the acronym can also stand for "aged to perfection," or "at this point," on TikTok and Snapchat, "ATP" is most often used as a call for someone to pick up the phone.
"ATP" has been gaining major traction on the app.
In true TikTok fashion, creators are always looking for ways to boost their content and get more eyes on their videos. So, it always helps to know about the latest abbreviations in order to stay relevant with followers.
The #ATP hashtag has already earned 124 million views on the app. With all types of videos ranging from creators showcasing funny skits, a slew of duets or simply poking fun at trending news, #ATP continues to be a hit on TikTok.
One of the most popular #ATP videos on the app comes from Must Watch Sports. In the clip, we see a tennis player upset that he missed a serve. As a result of his anger, he ends up throwing the tennis racket on the court floor. This video has already garnered 116,700 likes and 163,000 views as of this writing.
Another video that has become popular on the app comes from TikToker CincyTennis. In this video, it shows interviews with different tennis players adding weird phrases to their interviews. This video has 212,900 likes and 1.4 million views.
The great thing about this abbreviation is that you don’t have to use it in your TikTok — although it would make sense to do so. You can simply tag the hashtag to your content to get more eyes on your page.