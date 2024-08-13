Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok The "Very Demure, Very Mindful" Trend on TikTok Has Many Users Baffled The trend has become a slogan across TikTok and the rest of the internet. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 13 2024, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@joolieannie

If you've been on TikTok for any amount of time, you're likely aware that the platform is subject to some of the strangest trends you might ever have imagined. One person's creativity or catchphrase is suddenly everywhere, and then you're left wondering how some insane phrase got its start.

If you're noticing that many TikTok users seem to aspire to be "very demure, very mindful" on their TikTok accounts, you're not alone. The trend is taking over the platform, so here's what we know about how it got its start.

What is the "very demure, very mindful" TikTok trend?

This particular trend started with TikTok user Jools Lebron (@joolieannie), who has a catchphrase in many of her videos on the platform. In a series of videos over the summer of 2024, Jools has been sharing advice about how users can appear "demure" and "mindful" both at work and in their everyday lives. In one, she shows off how she does her makeup for work, saying that she does it "very demure, very mindful."

Since her videos began trending across the platform, they have totally taken off, leading to many other users making videos about how they attempt to do things in their everyday lives in the same way Jools would.

The point here seems to be that the catchphrase itself is quite funny, and it only becomes more funny when applied to various everyday situations. The catchphrase has already reached far and wide and has been applied to a wide variety of things, including dental work.

Jools's own videos are the perfect use case.

In Jools's videos, we see exactly why the phrase started taking over TikTok and the rest of the internet. "You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful," she explains. "I don't come to work with a green-cut crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. You see how I look very presentable?"

"The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job," she continues. "A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I'm very modest. I'm very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you. Here's your reality check, diva. What's the name you'd like me to make it out to?"