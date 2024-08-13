Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Lesbian Woman Says American Airlines Accused Her of Having Drunk Relations With Man on Flight, Banned Her "Thanks for being the worst @American Airlines" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 13 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @erin_wright_; Instagram | @americanair

A woman was shocked to learn that she was banned from flying American Airlines just as she was about to board a flight bound for her sister's bachelorette party. When Erin Wright (@erin_wright_) tried to discover why the air travel company wouldn't allow her on the flight, it took nearly two weeks for her to learn the reason why.

Article continues below advertisement

Erin posts about her experience in a viral TikTok, which she records from the interior of her car. "If you're ever wondering how you can get permanently banned from flying American Airlines, this is how it happened to me," she says directly into the camera lens. "So in June, I went to fly to my sister's bachelorette party," she explains at the top of her story time.

A text overlay in her video reads: "How I got permanently banned from flying American Airlines for having sexual relations with a man on a plane even though I'm a lesbian." She said that she was having difficulty checking into her flight from her phone, but that the mobile application wouldn't let her, which made her nervous.

Article continues below advertisement

So she went to the kiosk at the airport to try and check in in person and was initially told by an airline employee that she may've put her information in incorrectly. They told her that they would be right back with her as they looked into the issue, but because it was taking so long, Erin started freaking out that she may miss her flight.

Article continues below advertisement

When the airline employee finally got off the phone to speak with Erin, the TikToker said she looked "nervous." The employee proceeded to tell Erin that she's effectively been "banned from flying American Airlines."

Shocked, the TikToker asked why she was banned as she was left scouring her mind for whatever she could've done that put her on the airline's s--- list. The employee proceeded to tell Erin that she couldn't tell her why, because it was a matter of "internal security," leaving the TikToker to phone up American Airlines' customer service line.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @erin_wright_

However, she was fed the same "internal security" line which just left her scratching her head even more. After realizing she wasn't going to get on the A.A. flight, Erin had to book a $1,000 round-trip flight the day of to ensure she'd make it to her sister's bachelorette party on time in New Orleans.

Article continues below advertisement

After being stuck in the airport for another eight hours until she boarded the other flight, she decided to email customer relations at the behest of the representative on the phone. Erin expressed how confused and upset she was at the turn of events in her message, while also inquiring into the refund she expected after being told out of nowhere she couldn't fly.

After enjoying the bachelorette party with her friends over the weekend, she received an email from American Airlines, who informed her that her message was being passed along to corporate security who would then inform her why she was being banned. Not understanding what all of secrecy was about pertaining to her ban, Erin then received an email explaining why she wasn't allowed on the airline's flights ever again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @erin_wright_

The airline accused her of "having sexual relations with a man on a flight while intoxicated." She said that as a 24-year-old lesbian, there was no way she was having drunk sex with a dude on a flight. Erin also added how irate she was that it took a grand total of 12 days for American Airlines to tell her why she was banned from flying with their company.

Article continues below advertisement

She messaged corporate security back informing them that it couldn't have been her and that they needed to refund her her money for the flight because they made an error, leaving her out $1,400 in the process.

Erin was then informed she had to file an official appeal process where the airline asked for proof that it wasn't her on the plane. To which Erin replied that there wasn't any way for her to prove aside from getting letters from people she knew who could attest to her being a lesbian.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @erin_wright_

After three months passed without any new developments, Erin's mother finally e-mailed American Airlines' law department, which seems to have prompted a phone call from corporate security some 48 hours later.

Article continues below advertisement

Finally, they determined that the person who drunkenly had sex with a dude on a flight was "most likely not" her and that she was ultimately taken off of the "no fly list" for American Airlines. She adds that the airline still won't tell her why she was banned because if they deem it was indeed not her they're referring to, it'd be a breach of confidentiality for the woman involved.

Also, they only reimbursed her the difference for the flight that she booked, giving her only $400 in the process, which still left her out $1,000. Numerous TkTokers who responded to her video had a slew of questions. Like this one person who asked: "Everything else aside, how did they let you book if they banned you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @erin_wright_