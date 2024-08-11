Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “The Cat Distribution System Strikes Again” — Man Gets Adopted by Random Kitten Outside of Work "You don't choose cats. Cats choose you!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 11 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET

Matt Ramsey was walking outside of his job when a random orange kitten, out of nowhere, began walking around his feet, looking up at him, and meowing. It looks like a scene straight out of a movie and if you're convinced that you can speak cat, the little baby clearly appears to be asking for help.

"Umm… so this just showed up outside my work… I have no idea what to do and everyone I would call about it sleeps like normal people…" he writes in an X post which shows video of the kitten consistently meowing up at him for what sounds like assistance.

In a follow-up X post, Matt provided a new development: he learned that the feline was capable of climbing on top of people, which he proves with a selfie both him and the kitten, who is resting on his shoulder.

He then began chronicling his care of the kitty, showing that he brought it indoors. Matt records himself placing the kitten inside of a box that is lined with what looks like a white towel. However, the furry little creature keeps leaving the bed he put together.

It seems that the kitten was looking for someone to take care of them to be comfortable with. Matt posts another photo in the same thread showing the little baby with its eyes closed and snuggled up on top of him.

"Umm… it fell asleep on my shoulder…. What do I do??" he writes in the post. Folks were quick to share some tips on how she should care for the kitten. Thankfully, Matt wasn't completely oblivious to the world of pet caring, as he also has a dog.

One user who replied to his posts wrote: "You have been blessed by the Cat Distribution System. A cat owns you now. Give it wet food and ask its permission to share its bed since the bed belongs to the cat now as well."

In fact there were several people who remarked that the kitten had "adopted" Matt, which he said his pup, Spike, might have a problem with. "Pretty sure Spike would disagree with that. I made it up a box to sleep on and gave it a bowl of water. If it sticks around until morning I guess I’ll have to find a home for it. It is not very good at staying in the box…"

Matt ended up taking some of his dog's kibble, which he soaked in water in order to make it easier for the kitten to enjoy. He also scrambled some eggs and that seemed like a hit too, judging by the recording of the kitten happily chomping away at it.

One person wrote to Matt that his videos were a testament to a cat's ability to spot "cat people." However, the X user wrote that he was never a cat person. Instead, he attributed the kitten's ability to find and cozy up to him not to its "cat person radar" but rather its ability to transform an individual into a cat person.

There were several others who remarked that this occurrence was actually a part of a "Universal Cat Distribution" system. And it appears that there were a lot of users on the platform who subscribe to this theory.

