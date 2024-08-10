Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I Use to Work at the Post Office and That Is Very Serious” — Woman Records USPS Worker Dumping Mail "Call the postal inspectors for your area." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 10 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mrscandlyladyy21

If you were waiting on something in the mail and it never arrived, it's easy to blame porch pirates. Or maybe a mail carrier's error where they accidentally delivered it to the wrong house. Or maybe in USPS's sorting system, there was some kind of glitch or oversight that led to your package going the way of Tom Holland at the end of Infinity War.

Perhaps none of those things happened at all, and your packages just got assigned to a USPS worker who didn't feel like doing their job for whatever reason. So instead of delivering the mail that they're paid to bring to folks, they just threw it all in a random dumpster. And this is exactly what it seems like a TikToker named Mrs. Denton (@mrscandyladyy21) managed to capture on camera and upload in this viral TikTok.

"Federal crime happening right before my eyes!" a text overlay in the video reads as the TikToker records out of their window. Their camera lens is focused on a green dumpster. Someone can be seen tossing what looks like a bunch of papers, magazines, envelopes, and leaflets into it.

As the video progresses, the person dumping everything out of the bin and into the massive trash receptacle can be seen walking out toward their car. The man seems to be wearing a light blue USPS carrier's shirt.

Then, they can be seen walking away from the dumpster to a white van with the USPS's logo emblazoned on the driver's door. They crack open the rear slide door and place the emptied bin inside.

"This mailman is dumping people's mail in the dumpster," she states. "I can't make this up. He is dumping mail. Federal mail ... in the dumpster!" He then grabs another container filled with mail and dumps it into the large garbage can.

Source: TikTok | @mrscandlyladyy21

She added that he wasn't exactly being nonchalant about his activities, either. The TikToker remarks that he was acting in a cartoonishly shady manner, looking around to see if anybody was watching him as he threw the mail away.

"And looking around while he's doing it. This gotta be a crime of some sort. Oh my god!" Mrs. Denton exclaims how wrong the carrier's actions were, stating that a number of folks could be missing out on crucial deliveries.

"People mail. They checks. Bills ... he had two in the front and now he's emptying what's in the back. Don't tell me this is legal, please don't tell me this is what y'all do to get rid of mail." The man grabs yet another box of mail that he brings to the dumpster. "And he looking around to make sure people ain't looking," she says. You could almost hear the shaking of her head in her voice.

At this point in the video, someone can be heard suggesting off-camera that she head out onto the porch to record the man to get a better shot of his handiwork. Mrs. Denton didn't seem too thrilled with that idea, however.

The TikToker explained as she continued to record the mail carrier throwing away even more deliveries that she didn't want him to know she was recording out of fear he may retaliate. She added that she would much rather just anonymously send the video to alert the supervisors of his behavior.

"Oh my God ... I can't believe this," she says, watching him toss out even more mail into the dumpster. Mrs. Denton also notes that the USPS worker may've intentionally picked that specific day and time to throw out the boxes of mail he was driving around. She indicated that the time was 7:15 on a Saturday.

Since it appeared fairly light outside, it looks like he was picking a Saturday morning to offload the mail. She also highlights, again, that the man is a federal postal worker driving a truck decorated with the USPS logo.

"And keep looking to make sure ain't nobody looking. Well, I'm looking baby. I'm looking real good. I can't believe you. I cannot believe you," she states again, before correcting herself. Mrs. Denton changes course, stating that she actually can believe what she's saying, as she hasn't been receiving mail.

This isn't the first time viral video footage of a postal worker spotted tossing away mail has popped up online. Local Fox News affiliated Fox 5 Washington DC wrote about a "postal worker [who was] accused of dumping mail in [a] DC neighborhood."

A local property manager stated that they, on several occasions, noticed there were "rubber-banded bunches of mail in a dumpster" on a particular street. The size of the dumped mail, however, ultimately grew to two overflowing USPS boxes out in the open on the street. The outlet included a photograph of these boxes, along with video of what looked like the USPS worker behind the undelivered mail.