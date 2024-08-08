Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Carmart Manager Thought Guy Stole Car, So She Held Him Hostage and Got Accused of Kidnapping "Press charges YESTERDAY." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 8 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @silliesoncam

A driver's dash cam captured an unbelievable interaction they had with a general manager of a car dealership. The employee, upon seeing the man's vehicle, was convinced it was one her business owned. So she stopped him and demanded to check his vehicle's information. Their conversation escalated to a legally defined kidnapping. A viral dashcam video TikTok account (@silliesoncam) posted the footage online.

Article continues below advertisement

Sillies' video begins with a text overlay that reads: "Couple of crazies think guy stole their car and holds him hostage." A Pikachu doll rests on the dashboard of the TikToker's whip. It looks through the windshield, where the driver's dashcam is pointed.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to their car's mounted camera, they were able to capture the frenetic scene. "Hello," the man behind the wheel can be heard saying. "Are you Kevin?" "No, I'm not Kevin," the man tells the woman who approached him. She doesn't seem to like that answer.

"OK well you're in Kevin's car so I'm gonna need you—." He immediately cuts her off and informs her that the vehicle is indeed his: "Oh, this is my car." "Well, can you show me some," it's difficult to hear what she says, but it sounds like she's asking for proof it's his vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

The driver tells her that he doesn't need to do that, but she disagrees. When he asks the woman who she is, she informs him that she's the general manager at a local dealership and that she's "pretty sure" he's inside of her vehicle. Again, he informs her that she's mistaken.

"This is not your car." "So can I double check my VIN?" "I'm a little busy at the moment," he tells her, but she says it'll only take a few seconds for her to check. He repeats that he's busy while adding that she doesn't have any "authority" over him to basically keep him detained while she checks the vehicle's VIN number.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @silliesoncam

"Well it's my car, sir," she informs him. "It's not," he says, as he drives away. The video speeds up as he's shown driving away from the woman seeing as she had no legal authority to stop him in the first place and demand to check his VIN number.

Article continues below advertisement

This fast-forwarded portion of the video comes to a halt as a massive flatbed truck is shown cutting him off and slamming on the brakes, parking right in front of his whip. The irate woman can be heard saying off camera as someone approaches his vehicle: "Now if you don't mind. I'm gonna check my VIN."

"This is not your f--king car, b---h." "OK, sir," she tells him. However, another person enters the conversation: "Hey watch your language." The driver, frustrated shouts that he's in the middle of working, repeating again that it's his vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @silliesoncam

"It's my car, I bought this," he angrily explains to the couple. The man who arrived with the woman says, "You know what? If it's your car, a VIN check will tell us." "Well yeah and you're f--king holding me up, I'm at work," he tells the guy.

Article continues below advertisement

The man explains that it would've only taken "five seconds to VIN check" as the woman stands at the front of his vehicle and looks at the number. He then argues that if the driver had nothing to hide, he wouldn't have taken off like he did.

Arguing back, the driver states that they are harassing him and stating that the stunt the couple pulled with their truck was "illegal." "I've got a dash cam too," the driver states as the man immediately retorts that he does as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @silliesoncam

The driver says that he's going to take the footage to the Sheriff's office and "press charges" against the couple for the maneuver that they pulled with their truck. After completing her VIN number check, the woman replies that the vehicle, indeed, doesn't belong to her dealership.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh really. Man. Holy cow! Geez! Oh man," the driver states sarcastically as the dealership manager explains why she was so adamant about getting to the bottom of whether or not the vehicle was indeed hers, despite the fact that he told her several times he owned the car. "Why don't you stalk me a little bit more or something?" he facetiously asks again.

The man who rode with the woman tells the driver he could've had a better attitude about the situation and he points out, again, that he's working and their antics are ultimately costing him money. If you're wondering whether or not the driver did make good on his comment to press charges, he provided an update at the end of the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @silliesoncam

An overlay reads: "I filed charges with the sheriff's station. Turns out it's kidnapping in the third degree. Carmart Corporate called me today about this incident, put me on a conference with two head people at the company. They seemed very nice, were very apologetic to me for my treatment by the CarMart general manager."