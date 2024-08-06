Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Man Whips out Ventriloquist Dummy at Movie Theater, Gives It Its Own Bag of Popcorn "I’d instantly walk out!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 6 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: X | @MrSloaneRanger

There are some universal truths in life. Every human being dies. We need to breathe air to survive and stay hydrated to live. The government almost always for the most part sucks. And no matter what, ventriloquist's dolls will always be creepy.

Even if you didn't grow up thinking movies like Chucky or Puppetmaster were inherently creepy, you probably would agree that seeing these lifeless automatons and their soulless faces would be enough to at least make you uneasy.

For whatever reason, the phenomenon of human beings taking these creepy dolls, sitting them on their lap, and then using ventriloquism as a means of throwing their voice to make it look like these dolls are talking became a form of entertainment for our species.

And even if you wouldn't necessarily call this your form of fun, there are clearly people who enjoy it, so don't yuck another person's yum. However, how would you feel if someone who wasn't actively presenting on a stage decided to bring their dummy out with them to the movie theater, even getting them their own seat?

About to watch a movie and this grown ass man pulls out a suitcase, takes out and assembles a ventriloquist doll, and gives him popcorn. He informed us his name was Raymond.... Honestly the guy was funny and charming about it, but still... pic.twitter.com/DiTvYSj5p8 — Florian Bettencourt Twombly (@MrSloaneRanger) August 4, 2024 Source: X | @MrSloaneRanger

That's what seems to have happened during this X user's visit to the movies. As they sat down, presumably with concessions that cost enough to have them re-think their career choices and maybe take up drug dealing as a side hustle, they looked over and saw a gentleman crack open a box.

After it was opened, the moviegoer then extricated a ventriloquist's dummy from the box and proceeded to sit it down in a chair and give the doll a container of some popcorn, much to the entertainment, horror, confusion, and probably concern of everyone else in the theater.

The face of the guy in the hat behind him — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) August 5, 2024 Source: X | @itmeolliev

The X user, who goes by Florian Bettencourt Twembly on the platform, writes in their post: "About to watch a movie and this grown a-- man pulls out a suitcase, takes out and assembles a ventriloquist doll, and gives him popcorn. He informed us his name was Raymond.... Honestly the guy was funny and charming about it, but still..."

Florian also attached some photos to show that he indeed was not making the story up. In the first picture, a gentleman with a cap can be seen giving what looks like a rather stern look to the ventriloquist dummy owner.

I’d instantly walk out! Don’t want no damn ventriloquist dolls turning their heads and saying “that was funny stuff”….nopppeeeee — moatzillo (@moatzillo) August 4, 2024 Source: X | @moatzillo

There is zero chance I'd still be sitting next to Raymond when the lights dim pic.twitter.com/HjJLFyIItx — Cutty Snark 🇺🇸 (@CuttySnark4) August 5, 2024 Source: X | @CuttySnark4

I would’ve left as soon as I saw a suitcase. I ain’t chancing it 😂 — DaLegacy23 (@DaLegacy23) August 5, 2024 Source: X | @DaLegacy23

It was UNHINGED. He started making it talk too... — Florian Bettencourt Twombly (@MrSloaneRanger) August 4, 2024 Source: X | @MrSloaneRanger