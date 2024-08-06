Man Whips out Ventriloquist Dummy at Movie Theater, Gives It Its Own Bag of Popcorn
"I’d instantly walk out!"
There are some universal truths in life. Every human being dies. We need to breathe air to survive and stay hydrated to live. The government almost always for the most part sucks. And no matter what, ventriloquist's dolls will always be creepy.
Even if you didn't grow up thinking movies like Chucky or Puppetmaster were inherently creepy, you probably would agree that seeing these lifeless automatons and their soulless faces would be enough to at least make you uneasy.
For whatever reason, the phenomenon of human beings taking these creepy dolls, sitting them on their lap, and then using ventriloquism as a means of throwing their voice to make it look like these dolls are talking became a form of entertainment for our species.
And even if you wouldn't necessarily call this your form of fun, there are clearly people who enjoy it, so don't yuck another person's yum. However, how would you feel if someone who wasn't actively presenting on a stage decided to bring their dummy out with them to the movie theater, even getting them their own seat?
That's what seems to have happened during this X user's visit to the movies. As they sat down, presumably with concessions that cost enough to have them re-think their career choices and maybe take up drug dealing as a side hustle, they looked over and saw a gentleman crack open a box.
After it was opened, the moviegoer then extricated a ventriloquist's dummy from the box and proceeded to sit it down in a chair and give the doll a container of some popcorn, much to the entertainment, horror, confusion, and probably concern of everyone else in the theater.
The X user, who goes by Florian Bettencourt Twembly on the platform, writes in their post: "About to watch a movie and this grown a-- man pulls out a suitcase, takes out and assembles a ventriloquist doll, and gives him popcorn. He informed us his name was Raymond.... Honestly the guy was funny and charming about it, but still..."
Florian also attached some photos to show that he indeed was not making the story up. In the first picture, a gentleman with a cap can be seen giving what looks like a rather stern look to the ventriloquist dummy owner.
Do you think it's creepy and strange like a ton of other X users wrote? Or do you think that as long as the guy isn't hurting anybody and he's happy doing it, that everyone else should just ultimately mind their business?