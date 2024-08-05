Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "The Prophecy" — Woman Shares Scary Story Where Man Recognizes Her on Bus, Has Same Birthday By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 5 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sydneydavisjrjr

Have you ever experienced something so surreal that you pause to relay the story because it seems so bizarre that you think people are just going to believe you're lying about the entire thing? That's what TikToker Sydney Davis Jr. (@sydneydavisjrjr) says she encountered as a teenager when she met a crazed individual on a bus who not only knew her birthday — but had the same one.

Article continues below advertisement

She shared her uncanny encounter in a viral TikTok where she states that till this day, she believes she may've been at the center of a prophecy. Sydney's video begins with a stitched clip from another user on the application who asked other TikTokers to share a storytime or an event they experienced that was so unbelievable, that no one would believe them.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In her clip, Sydney decided to share her astounding encounter which began with a common error of public transportation — she got on the wrong bus. The vehicle was on an express schedule that ultimately took her to the North Side of Chicago.

Because the bus was jam-packed, after she scanned her pass, she had to stand at the front of it where she noticed a man sitting in the seats up top who ended up doing a double take, whiplash head turn which she assumed, as a young teenage girl alone, it meant the guy was going to be creepy and hit on her.

Article continues below advertisement

The guy immediately starts telling her that he can't believe she's here and that the prophecy is actually true, constantly invoking the name of the Lord. She said that growing up in a major metropolitan city already exposed her to a bunch of mentally ill individuals at a young age. This influenced Sydney to develop specific coping mechanisms in dealing with these types of scenarios.

Article continues below advertisement

In this instance, it was to politely deflect the whole time and only offer one-word responses to acknowledge what the man was saying and continually look away. Sydney tells the man that she was surprised he knew she would be there because even she didn't know she was going to be on the bus.

Source: TikTok | @sydneydavisjrjr

Article continues below advertisement

It's at this moment that she realizes she's on the wrong bus because it is "picking up speed." It was blowing past the local stops the bus she wanted to get on would've dropped passengers off at. The man then tells her that he knew it was her because he was told he'd meet someone with the same birthday as him.

She then tells the audience at this point in the video this was going to be an easy situation to get out of. That's because she asked the man what his birthday was and he tells her November 29 — which just so happens to be her birthday as well. She said that he was just "pranking" and "tricking" her because there was no way they would share the same date of birth.

Article continues below advertisement

That's when the man takes out his ID and lo and behold, they indeed, shared the same exact birthday. Sydney said that she was very, very scared at this point in time, but there was another passenger on the bus who clocked that she was frightened.

Source: TikTok | @sydneydavisjrjr

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker adds that his look at her gave her a level of comfort and that he whispered to her that she needed to get off the bus at the very next stop and just go in the opposite direction. She protests saying she doesn't know where she's going to go but he doubles down and says any bus in the opposite direction will do and that the bus driver will tell her where she needs to go.

This man then takes her by the arm, pulls her through the back door of the bus wading through a crowd of people. She said this was to make it difficult for the Birthday Man to follow after her if he decided to do so. Once the bus stopped and the doors opened, the kind stranger pushed her out of the bus and told her to book it.

Article continues below advertisement

So she did and fortunately enough, the other bus across the street was also an express bus and it just brought her right back to where she initially boarded the "crazy man" bus.

Source: TikTok | @sydneydavisjrjr

Article continues below advertisement

After dodging what seemed like a crazy experience, she couldn't, for the life of her, believe that the man correctly guessed her birthday and shared the same date with her.

She added that there wasn't any way for him to know her birthday, either. It's not like she had a school lanyard on with her ID, and it isn't liked she cracked open her wallet and he was able to see that on an ID card.

Article continues below advertisement

She also said that she had no idea what the man was talking about nor did she know "what the prophecy was" that he was referring to. There were several people who noted that the second man was either the girl's guardian angel or someone who was trying to "stop the prophecy" the crazed man was referring to.

Source: TikTok | @sydneydavisjrjr

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else remarked though that the most practical explanation was probably true, and pointed to their own experiences in dealing with a stalker who ended up learning everything about her to attempt and groom her into believing their relationship was destiny.