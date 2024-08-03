Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Overpriced” Home Shocks Woman Once She Sees What Sellers Bought It for Only 7 Years Prior "The way I RAN to Zillow." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 3 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @megherita

Ever since 2021, the housing market has spiraled out of control, with mortgage rates skyrocketing and more corporations owning private residences than ever before.

In fact, it's now harder for the average American to purchase a house than it was for folks during the Great Depression. It seems like some folks are attempting to take advantage of the fervor surrounding people's obsessions with securing real estate in specific parts of the country.

Like these home sellers spotted by a TikToker named Meg (@megherita) who uploaded a viral clip discussing an overpriced house she and her boyfriend have been closely monitoring in Fort Collins, Colorado.

She states in the video: "I just saw the most upsetting thing I think I've ever seen in my entire life. I live in Fort Collins, Colorado and my boyfriend and I have been obsessed with checking the pricing of this house that just got listed for $1.8 million like right around the corner from us because every time we see it we're like that is not a $1.8 million house."

There are probably a lot of Americans, who, upon browsing their local Zillow listings have noticed that there are a ton of homes they would consider to fall into this category. Meg went on to say that because the home isn't being sold for that amount of money, the sellers keep scaling back their asking price for the property.

"And they keep dropping the price because obviously they listed it for way too f----- high so then I got curious and I was like well I wonder how much they bought it for." Oftentimes, purchasing sites such as Zillow, do provide a detailed purchase listing history of various housing units, and this one in Fort Collins was no different.

She takes a pause before rattling off the shocking number. "They bought it in 2017 for $380,000. And then listed it in 2024 for $1.8 million. I am so sorry but it does not matter how many renovations you do to house, no f----- way someone buys it," she says, clenching her first in what appears to look like a sign of defiance against the audacity of the homeowners.

Meg continued, "No f------ way. I want to meet the person who buys it if someone does," she says at the end of her clip. The TikToker added that she was "flabbergasted," by the homeowners' decision to sell the house at such a high price point.

Different TikTokers say they have also noticed an astronomical increase in local real estate rates.

According to a number of different TikTokers who say they live in Colorado, they, too, have noticed an astronomical increase in local real estate rates in the state. One person penned: "I live in Fort Collins too it’s actually insane," they wrote.

Someone else wrote that they got in early in Denver, buying their home for $68,000, and writing that the value is over 6 times that amount now: "My house in Denver was purchased in '06 for 68k. Current worth 429."

One user on the app remarked that the reason for the high pricing has to do with the fact that there are a lot of people moving to the area who are artificially inflating the prices. "It’s because it’s Colorado, 100%. It’s not worth that much, but people will pay for it if they’re trying to move here. And most of the time it’s investors making money," they commented.

The Denver Post wrote that although housing price jumps slowed down in 2024, that the number is still steadily increasing. A Denver Colorado area realtor, however, said that for the past 10 years, the area has clearly been a market that has favored sellers.

The realtor said that it was only until recently that inventory outpaced home sales: "Last month, for the first time since November 2012, there was 3.3 months of inventory in Denver, as over 1,700 new listings hit the market and only 1,013 sales closed."