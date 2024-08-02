Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Hotel Guests Find Holes in Walls by Bed, Lobby Tells Her It’s a “Rustic Look” "So I just called down and they're like, 'No, no, no it's just part of the rustic vibe.'" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 2 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @alexxanicole

A woman who booked a stay at a hotel in Philadelphia was freaked out after seeing a slew of holes in a wall that were directly facing her bed. After calling the hotel lobby to complain about the strange "feature" in her room, TikToker Alexa Rich (@alexxanicole) was even more shocked by the response to her concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

"I hate Philadelphia, you wanna know why? I thought this was a nice little hotel," Alexa says as she walks throughout the living space showing off a modern aesthetic with up-to-date and chic features. There's a nice kitchen area. There are two chairs and a table in the corner beside a bed. There's a closet.

She then points to a corner in the room that offended her so much, "I was just sitting over there and then I noticed, that's an odd hole, cause the bed's right there. OK? That's odd. That's odd cause there's tissue paper in it," she remarks, pointing out yet another hole in the wall.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker goes on to point out even more weird stuff in the Philadelphia hotel room she booked, "That's even weirder [another hole]. Oh wait, it gets f----- better," she states, panning over several more holes covered with tissue paper in the hotel she's booked.

Article continues below advertisement

Not happy with her accommodations, she decided to call down to the hotel's lobby and ask what the deal with all of the holes in the wall were, and a worker at the front desk said that it was simply part of "the rustic vibe" of the establishment. Which wasn't an answer that Alexa wanted to hear.

Source: TikTok | @alexxanicole

Article continues below advertisement

"So I just called down and they're like, 'No, no, no it's just part of the rustic vibe.' I go, 'What? So you have holes all over, staring at the bedroom?' OK, then they proceed to tell me as a supervisor comes up here that I'm the crazy one 'cause apparently I'm the one who stuck the tissue papers in the holes and the cleaning ladies didn't do it."

They accused Alexa of stuffing the holes in the wall with tissue paper, which seemed to infuriate the guest: "No one did it. It was all me. Which is a f------ lie cause the only one I stuck was that one and I took it out. OK? Who? Why? What is this? So they refunded me and we're moving," she says, looking into the mirror and giving a thumbs up into the camera lens.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @alexxanicole

Numerous commenters who saw the clip certainly didn't seem to think that Alexa was crazy — they, too, thought it was pretty sketchy that her hotel room contained a wall filled with holes that were directly facing her bed.

Article continues below advertisement

"Rustic vibe is CRAZYYY," one person said. Numerous folks asked the TikToker to drop the name of the place she was staying at, and it seemed like there was at least one person who thought they recognized the spot: "Sonder isn’t a hotel, it’s like Airbnb but for ppl who own the whole building. I’ve seen apartment complexes use the service for empty rooms. AVOID," they wrote.

Source: TikTok | @alexxanicole

Article continues below advertisement

Another echoed this idea: "Kinda looks like Sonder The Heid? These holes are honestly everywhere even in the hallways no idea why." One person thought that if it was indeed a rustic aesthetic, then the establishment shouldn't have any problems with allowing her to check out the adjacent room to make sure there's no creep sitting in there and peeping: "If it's so rustic, then they won't mind if you go into the adjoining room to have a little peek to see what you can see."

Someone else recognized the spot too and they were also put off by the holes they spotted in the walls: "WAIT! Me and my husband stayed at the exact same place!! I walk in the bedroom and I see WAY too many holes!!!! It’s a beautiful place but WAY too many things out of my comfort zone! You are not crazy!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @alexxanicole

But there was one person in the comments section who thought that there wasn't anything out of place with the holes in the wall: "If the walls are cement or cinder block the holes are normal (although a lot of more luxury loft places do fill them in before painting). I've seen it a lot when they convert old factory buildings."

Article continues below advertisement

Another agreed with this non-creepy explanation for all of the holes in the wall: "Is it a cement wall? Bc it could be holes from previous mounting of stuff like tv/lights etc. did the holes go all the way thru to the next room?"