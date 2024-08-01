Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Spots Mean Cheating on His Wife at Cheddar’s, Some TikTokers Aren’t So Sure Though "So you put their lives on blast without knowing" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 1 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @_its.casey

Casey (@_its.casey) was out at Cheddar's, having herself a meal, when she noticed something strange about the couple seated at the table adjacent to hers. So she decided to whip out her phone and begin recording, and she believes she found evidence of a guy clearly cheating on his wife. And now the internet's scrambling to find out who this dude is.

"Is this your husband? Found him in Omaha, Nebr. with a 20-year-old 'friend.'" a text overlay in the video reads that's appended to a picture of the man that Casey was outing online. She later clarified that the friend she was referring to wasn't a 20-year-old, but rather a friend he's known for 20 years.

Casey added in another portion of the overlay: "They continued to talk s--- about you and how she can't wait to meet your daughter Addy soon. They are spending the weekend together while you're home in Kansas City," they wrote at the end of the overlay.

She then cut to video footage of the two people talking to one another from across the table. Casey laid back in her booth and recorded them, leading to a litany of requests from various folks on the app begging for the algorithm to lead them to an update or hopefully word from the woman who was being cheated on.

In a 5-minute follow-up video, Casey addressed a few burning questions that other folks on the application had. The first being that she believes there were people who were able to recognize the woman's husband online and reach out to her and let her know of the video clip's existence.

Casey said that this is all she became privy to and that she doesn't know the identity of the cheated-on woman in question — just that the woman wants to remain "anonymous." She clarified that while there were a lot of people who sent pages and pages of people who look like this guy, she said that the only thing she could discern from these pages is that there are a lot of people on the internet who share a physical resemblance to this man.

The TikToker said that during the dinner she noticed the man was indeed wearing a wedding ring while the woman wasn't. What initially got her listening to their conversation at the table was this exact discrepancy — the woman had referred to the man as her boyfriend, but he was wearing a wedding ring.

Casey said that this set off alarm bells in her head and during her eavesdropping she learned that the woman was excited to meet the guy's daughter, but he was initially standoffish. She then backtracked and said that she didn't need to, but he later said that no, he definitely wanted her to meet up with his kid.

While Casey did consider some people's arguments, namely that perhaps that he and his wife are separated or that they're in an open marriage, what really took her aback were the types of messages numerous men sent her way, which she said contained "god awful things" in them.

One dude penned her a DM that said, "Stop snitching on guys cheating. It's what we do and karma will come back to bite you someday." She didn't leave out his TikTok username or blur his face. If he was worried about her snitching on guys for cheating, then he just did a pretty good job of snitching on himself.

She added that while she doesn't know who the man's wife, and that even though she couldn't narrow down the identity of the man, she has no intention of deleting the videos "in case the wife needs them for any reason."

Numerous people who responded to her clip had a variety of different reactions. One guy said that after seeing the video he clocked that the man looked a lot like himself, which had him worrying he was leading a double life he had no idea about. "This genuinely scared me. I’m from Nebraska, have a daughter with the same name, and I also have a beard and glasses. For a second I thought I found out something about me I didn’t know."

Someone else joked that they pull a Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn and pretend like they aren't seeing each other when they go out in order to "keep things spicy" for themselves and probably anyone else who's listening in: "My husband and I will go to lunch or dinner and loudly flirt like we are not. I will say things like, 'I'm glad your wife let you out tonight,' or 'Where does she think you are?'" 😉 Keeping it spicy."

But there was also an outpouring of support from folks for the woman they believe was being cheated on, like this one user on the app who remarked: "That poor woman!! I hope she’s strong enough to walk away and has support. Same thing happened to me. Heartbreaking but glad I was able to get out."

Someone else replied: "As a wife who was cheated on, thank you. I understand the wife wanting to remain anonymous. I felt like such a fool when I discovered my ex’s affair. I was humiliated and so hurt."

