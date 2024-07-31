Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Black Woman Hilariously Trolls White Car Owner Who Keeps Locking Car Door Around Her "She locked her door five times." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 31 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kingsleymusic; Getty Images

A Black woman who thought a white woman was being racist for constantly locking her car door because the Black woman was walking past it decided to turn the entire situation into a joke by directly addressing the elephant in the room. Kingsley (@kingsleymusic) uploaded a viral story time detailing the situation that left TikTokers on the app cracking up.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just went to grab a cup of coffee and this lady, this white lady, she was parking her car. I was at the intersection on the same side of the street with her, crossing, and as she like gets out of her car, whatever, she's on the same side, same side of the sidewalk, she like locks her door three times," Kingsley says smiling into the camera and walking down the street.

"But then she sees me and walks back to lock her door like, again, like staring at me like pressing the lock two more times so she's locked her door five times," the TikToker says, holding her cup of coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

"She finally crosses the street and she's like staring at me and this is how I look I don't look crazy," she states, pulling the camera further away from her to show off her outfit. She's wearing a bonnet and a large black T-shirt with a pink graphic design on it.

Article continues below advertisement

Feeling some type of way that the woman was afraid she would attempt to burglarize her vehicle, Kingsley decided to let the aggressive over car-locker know how she felt about the constant key fob button pushing. "So I grab her door handle and I pull and I say it's locked!"

She begins laughing into the camera. "And I just keep walking. 'Cause you're not gonna make me feel any type of way except for goofy as hell," she says as the video cuts out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kingsleymusic

Kingsley further explained her outlook on the situation: "When life gives your lemons, buy the stand 🫠." She also indicated that she believes the woman's behavior could be attributed to the fact that she was walking around in a particular West Coast city: "Oh Portland ✋🏻 ppl, this was on Mississippi Street, a street that use to be filled with Black folks."

Article continues below advertisement

She capped off her message with another message for the woman who kept eye-balling her and locking/re-locking her car doors: "What you aren’t guna do it make me feel less than!" Kingsley remarked.

Racial discourse has been the cornerstone of political campaigns for the past few years, and were a big talking point headed into the last three presidential races. While many believe that discourses surrounding race are being weaponized to divide Americans to vote against their best economic interests, this doesn't invalidate the harm caused by racism.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kingsleymusic

Although the mayor of Portland is Ted Wheeler, a member of the Democratic party, which often touts racial issues as being a key social ill that it wishes to address, and Tina Kotek is the governor of Oregon, who is also a member of the DNC and has recently announced a Director of Equity and Racial Justice, the Seattle Times writes that Portland is still America's "whitest" big city.

Article continues below advertisement

Portland.gov has even written about "racist planning" in the city, and how the way the city's been structured has systemically prevented people of color from being able to own homes in specific areas: "This systemic discrimination, which was also practiced nationwide and goes back to the origins of our country, has harmed communities of color by excluding them from homeownership and wealth-building opportunities ..."

The resource went on to state that it also excludes these communities by "denying them access to educational resources, jobs and healthy neighborhoods; and perpetuating segregation, displacement, and harmful stereotypes through the zoning code, deeds and covenants, lending practices, public housing and urban renewal."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kingsleymusic

Currently, in the United States, the idea of home ownership is one that has widely affected various citizens as it is now more difficult to purchase a home in American than it was for prospective buyers during the Great Depression.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers who saw Kingsley's post applauded the woman for taking "the opportunity to do the funniest thing" and actually doing it. Someone else quipped: "You did such a nice thing for her since she was clearly so scared her locks were broken."

Another person said that they decided to flip the script and act racist toward white people: "I clutch my purse closer to me around yt people." Whereas someone else said that they have found themselves worrying about locking their car after meeting another person's gaze because they're afraid the other person is going to think they're locking it because of them.