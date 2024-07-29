Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Was Not Expecting That” — Woman Discovers Kitchen Light in New Place Isn’t a Light at All "So we left to run errands and when we came back, the light was off." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 29 2024, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mojojojokes

Mojo (@mojojojokes) had a lighting conundrum on her hands. After moving into a new place, she had a really difficult time trying to figure out how to turn the light off in her kitchen. But thankfully, Mother Nature ended up taking care of the issue, and she explained exactly how in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 476,000 views on the app.

"We just moved into this house," Mojo says, speaking directly into the camera as she records the clip, "and all day yesterday we couldn't figure out how to turn this light off. We were like, 'I don't know how to turn this light off.'"

They decided not to lose any sleep over how to shut the light off as there were other more pressing matters they needed to be attended to before they discovered the issue with the light. "We were like whatever, we have bigger fish to fry. So we left to run errands and when we came back, the light was off."

Obviously, they were a little freaked out that the light shut off by itself. "We were like, 'What the f--k?' But then we were like, "Is it on a timer?' But that makes no sense. Why would the timer go off at night?" And then they realized that yes, the light actually did go off at night on a timer, one that was linked to the rise and fall of the sun's daily movements.

"It would if it was the sun, that's a f--king skylight b---h," she says into the camera, pointing out that it wasn't a light at all, but a small, natural opening created to allow sunlight to pour into the home.

"You see that? 100 percent natural organic. Solar power," she then cuts her video to show her standing outside in her backyard and focusing her camera on the roof of her home. "There's this little dome," she says, zooming into the metal fixture.

"You didn't trust me. You didn't believe me," she gasps at the end as she begins to sit down outdoors and the video ends. Some users saw her post and immediately used it as an opportunity to crack jokes. Like this one person who remarked: "Ooooh fancy pants, Rich McGee over here."

Another person admitted that when she first said it was a skylight, they didn't believe Mojo either: "Dude I absolutely did not believe you. That’s hilarious."

Another user on the application said that they, too, thought their skylight was an actual light in their home that they had no idea how to turn off: "THE EXACT SAME THING HAPPENED TO US!!! Except it took us months to figure out it."

And if you're wondering why this particular type of skylight seems smaller than one you'd expect to find in someone's home, it might be because it's technically called something else, according to this one commenter: "My dad used to sell those! It’s called a solar tube."

A company called Solatube advertises these products and they come in different styles (square or circular fixtures). Some models even come with "dimmer" systems that allow folks to adjust the amount of sunlight that's pouring into their home during the day.

The business writes on its website: "Bring beautiful, natural light into your home with Solatube’s innovative tubular daylighting technologies and convert dark spaces into places you love."

Energy Sage also wrote about these home lighting solutions, stating that they are often also referred to as "sun tunnels as well and that they are "a skylight alternative for channeling sunlight to a building's interior. This technology lets sunlight enter a metallic tube through a clear covering protruding from your roof. The natural light is then channeled along the length of the tube and into your building by a highly reflective polished sheet metal material that acts as a continuous mirror."

Some sun tunnel variants of the one Mojo showed off in her video are even capable of utilizing solar technology to "trap" light so that it can continuously shine throughout a home even when the sun isn't out, as well, according to the website.

"Most solar tubes don't produce any solar electricity, but some newer products have integrated photovoltaic technologies to provide artificial lighting when the sun isn't shining. Solar tubes are generally not a replacement for electric lighting; instead, they are best used as an alternative to a natural skylight. While you won't get a view of the sky like a skylight, they are usually a lower-cost product that can be an easy-to-install and reliable alternative to skylights," Energy Sage wrote.

