“My Microwave Is Talking” — Woman Records “Creepy” Sounds Coming From Kitchen Appliance

A homeowner was able to finally capture footage of theirhermicrowave talking to her and she uploaded the bizarre footage on TikTok, where it amassed over 9.3 million views on the popular social media platform. While Cecil (@dieselhill) was ultimately able to figure out the root cause of her microwave's impromptu speech, there was a moment in time where a lot of jokes and wild possibilities were considered.

"HELP Every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY THROUGH our microwave. We have heard really creepy sounds," a text overlay in the video reads at the top of the video, which begins with a recording of a white microwave that has a green light LCD display.

Cecil stands in front of the microwave and waits. Then, the lights turn off and they can be heard excitedly remarking that the microwave is about to begin speaking, which it does.

A man's voice can be heard saying right at the top, "Talk dirty to me. TALK DIRTY TO ME," before he starts singing, "I'm a man, I'm a man, I'm a man, yes I am, yes I am, yes I am. I'm a man, I'm a man, I'm a man," he then exhales and the transmission is over.

There were a lot of theories from various TikTok users as to what could've caused Cecil's microwave to talk. One person thought that the microwave was "hacked" and someone managed to communicate with her via the appliance: "HOW DOES SOMEONE HACK A MICROWAVE I'M SO CONFUSED."

And another user on the app thought that this was just a case of her microwave picking up stray radio waves which then, somehow, emitted from its speaker. "Your microwave is picking up radio waves," they wrote.

One theory was lifted from a popular time travel flick that got a TikToker in their head and stressing out: "Someone said Interstellar and now I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight." Another TikToker speculated: "Picking up sounds from a neighbor's baby monitor."

And there was one person who thought that the issue was more paranormal in nature: "You’re safe. Your ghost is just really bored." But the reality was much more mundane. As it turns out, the microwave that Cecil was showing off in her video is one that allows folks to record messages on it.

There are several models of microwaves that are packed with features that extend far beyond just heating up food, like this one that allows folks to not only record messages and voice notes, but is also packed with an FM radio.

Users in the comments section of Cecil's post shared their own anecdotes about recording-capable microwaves: "Our old microwave had a recording feature on it. One day a message of our son got saved in it and we have no idea how. After he passed due to cancer, I would play it and bawl my eyes out," one penned.

Another user on the application used context clues to determine when they thought the messages were recorded, noticing that the songs the person had recorded: "That microwave has a voice memo feature. He's singing 'Talk Dirty' by Jason Derulo AND 'I'm The Man' by Aloe Blacc. Both songs are from 10 years ago, so I'm guessing he recorded this around a decade ago."

As it turns out, some folks seemed pretty keen on intentionally freaking out future homeowners with voice notes of their own: "I used to record messages on my microwave as a kid to scare future people who moved into that house. Seems like someone did that here too!"

"I have the same microwave!! This happens with ours too, only the message is the lady who used to own our house saying, 'oooh I’m coming to get you,'" another TikTok user wrote, which Cecil thought was "messed up of her."

It did seem that Cecil indeed knew of the recording feature, however, but that it didn't make her experience less jarring/scary upon hearing the random babbling in the middle of the night: "MY MICROWAVE IS TALKING BC OF OLD DELETED MESSAGES PLAYING/ITS MALFUNCTIONING," she penned.