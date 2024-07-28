Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Woman Detailed How She Ended up With a Gay Dad and a Lesbian Mom — It’s a Wild Ride "An original experience." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 28 2024, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @haleyarchie - Getty

Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor received a ton of accolades for their combined work in I Love You Phillip Morris. In it, Carrey plays a cop who, after surviving a near death experience, comes out as gay and finds the love of his life in Ewan McGregor's character. He stops at nothing to be with the man throughout the film, even though he gets in trouble with the law (he goes from being a police officer to a con man).

He ends up going after all of the things he's dreamed of doing his entire life, including a bunch of very illegal activities, but he still manages to be a responsible father and ex-husband, caring for the family he had when he was living as a straight male.

TikToker Haley Archuleta (@haleyarchie) posted a viral clip where she explains how her mother and father had their own respective I Love You Phillip Morris awakenings, albeit in a completely different manner, and without either of them becoming professional con artists.

In her clip, she says that her father and mother had her as a means of trying to reconcile after it was discovered her dad was having an affair with another man. The story then turns into a long-winded experience in which Haley's mother learns that she's gay herself.

What's more is that Haley's mother and the man that her father had an affair with ended up becoming close friends because the two of them had so much in common and was even present during Haley's birth.

She narrates the tale from the interior of her car, looking directly into the lens and stating: "Put a finger down if your dad cheated on your mom with a man, then they tried to work it out and by working it out they decided to have another kid," she says, pointing to herself, looking unenthusiastic (presumably) about the consequences that brought around her birth.

She continued, "And the man that my dad actually had an affair on my mom with was actually friends with my grandma and that following Christmas my grandma actually invited this man to the family Christmas party," the TikToker states.

Haley continued, "As one would expect my mom was fuming when she found out who was there, by the end of the night actually my mom was talking to this man and they actually found out that they have a lot in common and would actually say that they could be friends after this...turns out they were right."

The TikToker began to discuss the reversal of fortunes: "Because they have been friends for 20 plus years, this man was literally at my birth, he's been like a second dad to me my entire life and then fast forward a few years..." she says before revealing another bombshell that sounds like something straight out of R. Kelly's "Trapped in the Closet" music video series.

"My mom comes out as a lesbian, so now I have a gay dad and a lesbian mom," she says, awkwardly smiling as she puts her finger down and then looks around the inside of her vehicle.

According to AARP, a person's sexual orientation isn't exactly "set in stone" from the moment that they're born, and the outlet states that a person's orientation can change as they get older.

The outlet penned: "That may sound unlikely, but as researchers are discovering, a person's sexual orientation is not carved in stone. In her influential book Sexual Fluidity, psychology professor Lisa M. Diamond chronicled her research on 80 nonheterosexual women over a period of 10 years."

AARP continued to write: "During that time, Diamond discovered, a significant number of the women had reported changing their sexual orientation. The most frequent cause for the U-turn? The 'switchers' had fallen in love with a member of the opposite sex."