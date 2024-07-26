Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Barges in on Neighbor's Housekeeper, Accuses Her of Having an Affair With Her Husband "I'm gonna give you three seconds to leave before I call the police." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 26 2024, 5:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thecleanupcompany

If you've browsed through enough adult streaming sites or watched Devious Maids, then you've definitely seen homeowners getting their freak on with housekeepers. It's a trope that's been ingrained in people's heads for whatever reason, and there are some public figures who've lived it out, like Arnold Scwarzenegger.

And a housekeeper on TikTok named Libby just found herself on the receiving end of speculation stemming from this phenomena, which she details in a pair of videos she posted to her account @thecleanupcompany. In one of the videos she writes, "Neighbor thinks I'm having an affair with her husband because I was cleaning next door!" as she records herself cleaning a kitchen counter.

Someone off camera can be heard clomping into a room. "Excuse me," the person's voice can be heard saying. "Yeah?" Libby states before being asked who she is by the woman off-screen and confirming her identity. The woman then begins to take an aggressive tone.

"So can you just tell me exactly why the f---...why your name and your number is in my husband's phone," she says Libby, who looks off to the side, seemingly confused by the confrontation. Libby begins to laugh, which doesn't make the woman happy at all, and the woman begins asking her repeatedly what she's laughing at.

Libby explains that the reason why she's laughing is because her husband asked for her number so she could give his mom a deep clean. The woman didn't seem to understand why he would do that, however, stating that she cleans her mother-in-law's place and that he wouldn't need her to perform a deep clean.

Libby explained that her husband wants her for a "deep cleaning" because the man has "seen the work I do online." Not skipping a beat, the woman asks if the nature of her "online" persona is rooted in an OnlyFans following. This causes Libby to laugh again and she asks the woman to "calm down" which seems to only further enrage the woman who begins speaking about correspondence between her husband and the cleaner.

Source: TikTok | @thecleanupcompany

The TikToker states that they haven't been messaging one another at all, and she informs the wife that she's married herself, with two children, and she asks the woman to leave. The irate woman then demands Libby "prove" that she's married by getting her husband on the phone, saying that she's going to inform him that her number is in another man's phone.

Libby says that she has no problem doing that and then the woman begins to change her approach, as she points out the fact that Libby doesn't "live next door," but Libby clarifies that while she doesn't "live next door" she does work there.

The woman then asks if the reason Libby is visiting the neighbor's place is so she can "hook up" with her husband. Libby, astounded, points to the clothes she's wearing, rhetorically asking if she thinks her husband is going to want to "hook up" with someone who dressed like that.

Source: TikTok | @thecleanupcompany

"I think you've got problems at home, not with me," she tells the woman arguing with her, who doubles down on her speculations that Libby is hooking up with her husband, then asks if Libby's name really is the one in her husband's phone before calling her "loose."

The TikToker laughs again, stating that she's going to have to ask the woman to leave within three seconds or she's going to call the police. The woman challenges her to do so. In a follow-up video, Libby answers questions from numerous TikTokers who were wondering if the clip was actually real and she verified that yes, her video was genuine.

She said that she was recording herself cleaning, like she normally does, when the woman came barreling into the place like a "stark, raving lunatic ... her eyes ... bulging, her hair was all over. I was just like, I couldn't stop laughing because I was in shock. I was like, you can't be serious?"

Source: TikTok | @thecleanupcompany

She said that the woman's husband had seen her cleaning and inquired about the deep cleaning and mentioned that even though his wife heads on over there every week to help his mother out, he wanted a real nitty-gritty, getting all-up-in-there type of cleaning.

And if you're wondering whether or not the TikToker had to call police, she says that this ultimately wasn't necessary and the woman ended up leaving the home of her own accord.