Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I'm Doing This!" — Telemarketer Pranked by Woman Repeatedly Saying "Praise the Lord" "I can confirm that I will be doing this for the rest of my life when a telemarketer calls me." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 25 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET

The TikTok account for Monica and Robbin (@monicapilialoavegas) depicts a unique way to get a telemarketer to hang up — by constantly praising Jesus into the phone. The gag was posted to their TikTok account, clocking in over 889,000 views on the popular social media platform, and a lot of praise for the content creator's comedic chops — as well as her ability to sing.

"When you get tired of telemarketers ... just Praise the Lord til they quit calling," a text overlay in the video reads as the content creator can be seen talking into her phone's speaker. The telemarketer on the other end of the call can be heard asking the woman how her day is going.

In the time that the phone solicitor takes to give their greeting, the TikTok user rattles off "Praise the lord," twice. "Mhmm," the person on the other end says. "Hello?" the TikToker asks. "I'm calling to let you know the government is giving —"

The TikToker rattles off another, "Praise the Lord," to the caller who starts talking about money being offered by the federal government to help folks "pay [their] bills without any cost to [them]." She then nods her head, still holding the phone saying, "OK," while adding another "Praise the lord."

The caller then says that she wants to "confirm [her] eligibility" but the TikToker keeps the holy refrain going, this time with different intonations. "Yes, God, praise you JESUS thank you Lord! Praise you, hallelujah. Praise God," she states into the phone as the caller continues to deliver their pitch.

You can almost picture the type of panic the telemarketer is going through at this point judging from the way they begin rattling off their script to the TikTok user, who keeps repeating variants of "Praise the lord," over and over again, punctuated with "Hallelujahs."

Source: TikTok | @monicapilialohavegas

"Glory, glory, glory ... I think of the goodness of Jesus and all that he's done for me. My soul cries out, Hallelujah. And I thank Go-o-o-o-d," she begins singing as if she's part of a holy tabernacle choir.

It seems that this is the straw that broke the camel's back for the telemarketer who ultimately ends the call. The TikToker then laughs into the camera as they rock back and forth on the couch.

Several other users on the application seemed to enjoy this approach as well, with one person writing that they, too, will be adopting this same strategy whenever they receive a phone call attempting to solicit anything from them: "I can confirm that I will be doing this for the rest of my life when a telemarketer calls me."

Source: TikTok | @monicapilialohavegas

There were other people who thought that a specific verbal utterance the telemarketer made pretty much betrayed their true nature: "That 'EMM' was loud. The devil don’t like when you give the man up stairs praise. I have to start doing this."

Another TikTok user stated that religious zealotry seemed to do the trick for them as well, but it usually doesn't require as much of a drawn-out production as the one demonstrated by Monica and Robbin in their video: "I answer the phone and say, 'Hello, how I can pray for you today?' Silence. Phone hangs up. works every time and certainly not all that."

Source: TikTok | @monicapilialohavegas

Someone else replied that they could only imagine what the telemarketer's reaction on the other end of the line must have been like hearing her croon into the phone that way. "When you started singing girl, it took me outtttttttt thinking about being the lady on the other line, there's no way I could've kept it together."

There have been a slew of people who've dealt with telemarketers in a variety of different ways. One of the more famous examples was this Tom Mabe prank that was recorded and went viral in 2009.

Source: YouTube | @MabeInAmerica

After answering the phone and hearing that it's a telemarketer on the other line, he ends up crafting a premise to prank the tele-solicitor, pretending that the man accidentally phoned a murder scene. He then begins to grill the caller asking what the nature of their relationship with Tom was.