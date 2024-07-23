Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Astrologer Predicted Joe Biden Stepping Down, Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign This has us rethinking our stance on astrology. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: X | @Starheal - Getty

It's been a few good years for conspiracy theorists after a number of seemingly baseless speculations have actually ended up being real. Now, an astrologer is claiming to have predicted Biden dropping out of the 2024 election ... four years ago.

Back in 2020, an astrologer who goes by @Starheal on X predicted that Kamala Harris would be running for President as it "coincides with her Saturn return." Unsurprisingly, some folks thought this was highly unlikely and questioned Starheal's predictions. And now, here we are!

Kamala Harris will be 60 in 4 years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return. — starheal (@starheal) August 11, 2020 Source: X | @starheal

Her first tweet reads: "Kamala Harris will be 60 in four years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return." This message, according to the screenshots in a recently shared TikTok post, was originally published on 8/11/20, months before the 2020 election.

Another X user replied: "If Biden is elected in 2020 then he would be the nominee for the 2024 election, she can't run." Starheal simply replied: "He's too old."

Starheal made another post more recently saying that Biden would be forced to step down. At the time of her post, there had not been any official correspondence, Oval Office address, video footage, or press conference of the news.

My video last night about Biden and Kamala pic.twitter.com/yURkAzQsZT — starheal (@starheal) July 21, 2024 Source: X | @starheal

She penned: "If Biden is made to step down (because he won't on his own) it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29 Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. Twenty-nine is an ending." Another user on the app replied: "Any date?"

To which Starheal replies: "Jul 21" which just so happens to be the exact date that Joe announced he would stepping down. Just a few days before that post was made, Joe Biden made a public appearance indicating that he was not, in any way shape or form, dropping out of the race.

A quick visit to Starheal's X account reveals that the posts she made do, in fact, coincide with the dates that are listed on the TikTok screenshots. She effectively predicted that Joe Biden would drop out of the presidential race and Kamala Harris would take over some four years before it actually happened.