Joe Biden Stepped Down From Reelection While at His Rehoboth Beach House The Bidens are frequently spotted around Rehoboth, R.I., when they're not in D.C., that is. By Sara Belcher Jul. 22 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Since 2017, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have had a beach house in Rehoboth, R.I. The house was originally purchased as an escape for the pair when they wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of politics in Washington D.C., and it's also the location President Biden made his decision to no longer run for reelection.

President Biden was diagnosed with COVID just days before his decision to step down from the presidential campaign, and he isolated at the beach house while contemplating his next move. Here's what we know about the Rehoboth home.

Source: Getty Images

Joe Biden and his wife are often spotted around Rehoboth.

The beach home is a two-story building that boasts six bedrooms, two porches, outdoor showers, three fireplaces, and much more, the building hosted various White House staffers as President Biden discussed his decision to step down. According to The Independent, multiple trusted advisors were staying at the beach house with President Biden as he recovered from COVID, discussing the possible election outcomes with him.

Rehoboth locals have reported seeing the Bidens out and about, either reading by the beach or biking around, making them recognizable figures in the quiet seaside town. In total, Rehoboth has around 1,100 residents, making it a considerably small town for the Bidens to spend their downtime in. The beach town has been vocally supportive of the president as he ran his reelection campaign.