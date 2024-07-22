Home > News > Politics Donald Trump's Reaction to Joe Biden Dropping out of the Election Race Came at Lightning Speed "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," Trump said of Biden. By Distractify Staff Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Amid the news, former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump spoke out about his former opponent. Keep reading to see what he said about Biden.

What did Trump say about Biden dropping out of the race for president?

Moments after Biden confirmed via a statement that he wouldn't continue with his reelection run, Trump responded to the news on his Truth Social account. He called Biden "crooked" and accused him and his staff of lying to protect him throughout his political career.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!" he said of the president. "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement."

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t," Trump added. "And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will quickly remedy the damage he has done. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump also told NBC News on Sunday that Biden was the "worst president in the history of the United States by far." Since then, several more Republicans, including Trump's Vice President running mate J.D. Vance, have insulted Biden's efforts and deemed him unfit to lead. Biden, however, will continue acting as president for the rest of his term.