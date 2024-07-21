Home > News > Politics Joe Biden Dropped out of the Race for President and the Memes Started Immediately "Of course he waited for National Ice Cream Day." By Distractify Staff Jul. 21 2024, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

At the end of an unprecedented and frankly exhausting week in U.S. news, President Joe Biden officially announced that he would not seek presidential reelection. In a statement, he wrote, "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

In a follow-up tweet, Biden confirmed that he endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. While President Biden's announcement came as a surprise to many, considering that earlier in the week, he was insistent that he wasn't dropping out, the discussion around the viability of his candidacy has been ramping up in the last few days. As with any huge news moment, the memes began flowing immediately. Here are some of our favorites.

'Parks and Rec' star President Joe Biden drops out of the race.

Joe Biden is the first actor from Parks and Recreation to drop out of the race to become President of the United States. — out of context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden did guest star on an episode of Parks and Recreation back in the day, so until now, your choices were the guy from Parks and Rec or the guy from Home Alone 2.

Love a quitter!

Biden dropping out of the race is the first time I’ve liked him in a long time and it has nothing to do with politics, I just love it when people quit their jobs — Robin Tran 🏳️‍⚧️ (@robintran04) July 21, 2024

We love a self-care moment. If a job is no longer serving you, quit babe! Take an extended vacay! You deserve it.

He made the announcement on National Ice Cream Day.

of COURSE he waited for national ice cream day. pic.twitter.com/Hs19O1b8fN — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) July 21, 2024

We're only 99.9 percent positive that Biden made this announcement on Sunday, July 21 because he had an extra excuse to drown his feelings in a vat of ice cream.

Reality TV cast members are in the dark.

i hope that when biden drops out ariana madix tells the love island contestants in the style of the newsroom — meg (@bymeg) July 11, 2024

If you're currently appearing on Love Island USA, which films as it airs, you don't have access to your phones, meaning everyone on Love Island is unaware of some of the biggest news of the moment. If you know the Newsroom scene this X (formerly Twitter) user is talking about, it's quite an image.

Reporting the news is not easy.

Poor Wolf Blizter was just trying to enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant, and then Joe Biden had to go and drop out of the race. A couple hours later, Wolf is looking pretty dour on CNN. His face says, "I didn't even finish my cocktail."

The 'Veep' memes are endless.

Veep is one of the funniest, most scathing, but also realest depictions of D.C. politics that has ever aired on TV. And now the V.P. is going to get to run for president? Maybe? That's a plot right out of the show. There are screenshots for days.

Kamala Harris has her pick of the white guys.

Who will the VP be? pic.twitter.com/KAZeVekHhV — Elena Saavedra Buckley (@elenasb_) July 21, 2024

Most believe that if Kamala Harris ends up the nominee, it's a given that she will choose the whitest of white guy politicians to be her running mate. Luckily, there are tons of them in government!

The end times are hilarious.

i’ve made peace with the fact that things might not get better, but they will definitely be getting funnier 🫡 — ezra kupor (@ezra_kupor) July 21, 2024