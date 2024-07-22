Home > News > Politics Vice President Kamala Harris' Sorority Sisters Believe She's "Ready" for Presidency Vice President Kamala Harris' sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, believe she's "ready" for to become the next President of the United States. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 22 2024, Published 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In less than 24 hours, Harris secured endorsements from the sitting President, numerous Democratic delegates, and her sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Keep scrolling to learn more about her sorority!

Source: Brandon Bell/Getty Images VP Kamala Harris speaks at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s 71st Boule in July 2024.

Kamala Harris is part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Back in the '80s as a Howard University student, Kamala Harris proudly joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. For those unaware, the sorority originated on Howard's campus in 1908.

According to the sorority's official website, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) is the "oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women." It's also part of the "Divine Nine," a coalition of historically Black fraternities and sororities under the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Source: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

At the time of writing, AKA boasts over 114,000 active members and 355,000 members worldwide across more than 1,000 chapters spanning 11 nations and all 50 states — quite the impressive reach, don't you think?!

Kamala's sorority sisters have long supported her, and The New York Times previously dubbed the organization her "secret weapon." Recently, on July 10, she delivered a keynote at AKA's biennial convention, urging Black women voters to take on an active role in the upcoming election. Harris said AKA is "a big part of me" and emphasized the role Black women played in Joe Biden's victory in the last election.

"The leaders of Alpha Kappa Alpha have stood up, spoken out, and done the work to build a brighter future for our nation, including, of course, in 2020, when, during the height of a pandemic, you helped elect Joe Biden president of the United States, and me as the first woman elected vice president of the United States," she added.

Kamala's sorority sisters believe she's ready to be president.

After Joe Biden exited the race, two of Kamala's sorority sisters spoke with CBS News, affirming her readiness for the 2024 Presidential election. "This is a strong, Black woman," Evelyn Sample Oates told the outlet. "She can hold her own, and she is going to stand 10 toes down on what she believes in. She's going to be very vocal about it."

Evelyn added, "She knows the things that we have to fight for as Americans. She knows what we need. She represents us. She's always been a very good, compassionate person [with] big vision — the kind of person that you want on your team."

Reverend Lorina Marshall-Blake chimed in, "She may not have all the answers, but guess what? I believe she's ready to be ready." In terms of financial support, AKA donated over $200,000 to the Biden-Harris campaign, symbolically donating $19.08 each to honor their founding year.

Source: Elliott/Getty Images San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks at a rally in support of Kamala Harris on July 22, 2024.