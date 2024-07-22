Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Kamala Harris Has a Sizable Net Worth Thanks to a Decades-Long Career in Politics

Kamala Harris was in politics for years before she became Joe Biden's running mate.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris speaks at an NCAA championship teams celebration in 2024
Source: Getty Images

There might be far more professions that pay more than being the President or the Vice President of the United States, but that doesn't mean Vice President Kamala Harris's net worth is anything to scoff at. After President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 election following him stepping down from running, the people have lots of questions about how much she is worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to earning her spot alongside Biden in the White House, Harris had been a politician for years. And if she won an election as president, she would stand to earn even more than she has in the past.

Kamala Harris stands behind Joe Biden at the White House
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Kamala Harris's net worth?

According to the 2023 White House's Financial Disclosure Report, Kamala has a pretty large net worth on her own, let alone combined with her husband Douglas Emhoff's net worth. In 2023, Harris's net worth appears to have landed in the range of $2 million – $6 million, judging by her reported income from her position in office and other revenues, like royalties from the books The Truths We Hold and Superheroes Are Everywhere.

Kamala Harris

Vice President of the United States

Net worth: $2 million

Kamala Harris is the 49th vice president of the United States. Before that, she was a district attorney, attorney general, and U.S. senator in California.

Birth name: Kamala Devi Harris

Birthdate: Oct. 20, 1964

Birthplace: Oakland, Calif.

Mother: Shyamala Gopalan

Father: Donald J. Harris

Education: Howard University; University of California, Hastings

Spouse: Doug Emhoff ​(m. 2014)

The vice president's annual salary is a reported $235,100, though Harris's income also comes from investments, per the official Financial Disclosure Report. If she were to be elected as the president, however, her salary would increase to nearly double what it is now, which would increase her net worth in a big way.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Kamala Harris Has Had Her Eye on the Main Seat in the Oval Office for a Long Time

Kamala Harris Calls Herself the 'Top Cop' but Has She Ever Been a Police Officer?

Joe Biden Dropped out of the Race for President and the Memes Started Immediately

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.