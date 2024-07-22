Home > News > Politics Kamala Harris Has a Sizable Net Worth Thanks to a Decades-Long Career in Politics Kamala Harris was in politics for years before she became Joe Biden's running mate. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There might be far more professions that pay more than being the President or the Vice President of the United States, but that doesn't mean Vice President Kamala Harris's net worth is anything to scoff at. After President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 election following him stepping down from running, the people have lots of questions about how much she is worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to earning her spot alongside Biden in the White House, Harris had been a politician for years. And if she won an election as president, she would stand to earn even more than she has in the past.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Kamala Harris's net worth?

According to the 2023 White House's Financial Disclosure Report, Kamala has a pretty large net worth on her own, let alone combined with her husband Douglas Emhoff's net worth. In 2023, Harris's net worth appears to have landed in the range of $2 million – $6 million, judging by her reported income from her position in office and other revenues, like royalties from the books The Truths We Hold and Superheroes Are Everywhere.

Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States Net worth: $2 million Kamala Harris is the 49th vice president of the United States. Before that, she was a district attorney, attorney general, and U.S. senator in California. Birth name: Kamala Devi Harris Birthdate: Oct. 20, 1964 Birthplace: Oakland, Calif. Mother: Shyamala Gopalan Father: Donald J. Harris Education: Howard University; University of California, Hastings Spouse: Doug Emhoff ​(m. 2014)