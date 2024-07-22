Home > News > Politics Kamala Harris Supporters Are Turning the Coconut and Palm Tree Emojis Into a Political Statement "It’s officially Coconut Summer." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 22 2024, Published 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race just weeks before the Democratic National Convention planned to name him as the Democratic nominee, the political landscape has become a confusing whirlwind. Hoping to take his place is Vice President Kamala Harris, who, if elected, would become the first female president in U.S. history.

Many former Biden supporters have been quick to pivot their endorsements to Harris — and some are doing so by posting a simple series of emojis. To show his support, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted on X, "🥥🌴🇺🇸." What do the coconut and palm tree emojis have to do with Kamala Harris?

It's a "Coconut Tree Summer" for Kamala Harris and her supporters.

You may have heard of Cigarette Grandma Summer and Brat Summer — now, Kamala Harris and her supporters are having a "Coconut Tree Summer."

The coconut and palm tree emojis have become a signal of support for the presidential hopeful, referencing a 2023 speech from Harris that went viral earlier this year. In the speech, she remembers a word of advice that her mother would often tell her and her sister: "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

That soundbite quickly became a meme on TikTok, with some mashing up the clip with popular songs and poking fun at her line delivery, which goes from jovial to serious in the middle of her sentence.

On social media, Harris supporters have embraced the meme fully. "COCONUT TREE SUMMER IS JUST BEGINNING! LET'S LOCK IN, PATRIOTS," one person posted. "It’s officially Coconut Summer," another said in a response to President Biden's official endorsement.